EXCLUSIVE: Matt Damon 'Rallies Around' Minnie Driver After Scary Car Crash

"I got into a really bad car accident a few days ago with my friend Ben, and we somehow walked out of it," she said in the clip.

"Well, we didn't walk out of it. We crawled out of it. But we did get out of it alive. I've got a sprained neck, and I'm really in shock and sort of cry all the time, but I'm going to heal."

After the incident, sources said Damon, 55, was one of many who expressed concern for the British beauty's well-being.

Driver and the Odyssey hunk dated from 1997 to 1998 after shooting his Oscar-winning flick Good Will Hunting, and sources said the old buddies are close.