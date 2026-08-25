EXCLUSIVE: Matt Damon 'Rallies Around' Minnie Driver After Scary Car Crash
Aug. 25 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
Minnie Driver is thanking her lucky stars she's still alive following a frightening car crash in France – and RadarOnline.com can reveal ex-boyfriend Matt Damon is one of many pals and colleagues who've reached out to offer help in any way possible.
Driver, 56, shared news from her London home about the traffic accident on Instagram, explaining the car she and a friend were traveling in collided with another vehicle that was supposedly speeding through an intersection on a small road.
Damon Reaches Out After Crash
"I got into a really bad car accident a few days ago with my friend Ben, and we somehow walked out of it," she said in the clip.
"Well, we didn't walk out of it. We crawled out of it. But we did get out of it alive. I've got a sprained neck, and I'm really in shock and sort of cry all the time, but I'm going to heal."
After the incident, sources said Damon, 55, was one of many who expressed concern for the British beauty's well-being.
Driver and the Odyssey hunk dated from 1997 to 1998 after shooting his Oscar-winning flick Good Will Hunting, and sources said the old buddies are close.
Damon Checks On His Ex
An insider said, "Minnie is so well respected by the acting community in Los Angeles. She's always been so down to earth and genuinely good. She's still in touch with almost everyone she's ever worked with, and Matt is on that list.
"That wasn't always the case, but they are very good friends these days. She's even become friendly with his wife, so naturally when Matt heard she'd been in this horrible car crash, he got in touch to check on her."
According to the insider, muscular Damon has great sports medicine doctors and the best physiotherapists and trainers on speed dial and offered to connect her with whoever she needs to heal and get back to normal.
The insider added Driver found Damon's concern "very touching and much appreciated" because she's been very shaken by the accident, which was "such a horribly close call."