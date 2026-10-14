Mike Tyson Reveals He Escaped Death After Near-Fatal Drug Overdoses and Credits Psychedelic 'Toad Venom' for Kicking the Habit

The former boxer, 60, opened up about his substance abuse in new Netflix documentary, Tyson , admitting one harrowing OD left him "bleeding out."

Mike Tyson claims he suffered near-fatal overdoses at the height of his drug addiction, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"When I think about a low point, I think about this — OD'ing. I'm bleeding out, my nose is bleeding and I'm hysterical. I'm sweating," he said. "I OD'd, I've done it plenty of times, but this one was a little more extreme than others."

The former heavyweight champion alleged promoters knew about his drug issues while he was still fighting, claiming he was not given drug tests for fear that lucrative fights would be canceled.

"When I fight, the rules change," he added.

Tyson claimed he eventually got clean after visiting a "shaman" who introduced him to the controlled psychedelic, made from toad venom, which is also said to cure anxiety and depression.