No Nip, No Tuck: Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino Denies Plastic Surgery Rumors, Says Discipline and Diet Are Behind His New 'Loaner' Face

Sorrentino wasn't the only Jersey Shore personality to address public commentary about their appearance this week. His longtime costar Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi also took to TikTok on Wednesday to respond to critiques about her look at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards, held on Sunday, September 7.

Unlike Sorrentino, Snooki wasn't facing questions about plastic surgery but instead criticism of her outfit and makeup choices for the show.

She said: "I do me, and I've always had my own style. That's it. I get it, people are always going to have opinions about your outfits, been there, done that. But you guys know me by now, it's been 15 years. I'm going to dress how I want to dress and I'm sorry if you don't like it, but I dress for me, not you."

Snooki added that the VMAs allow for more relaxed looks: "The MTV Awards are more like loosey-goose. You can really be chill with your outfit, so that's why I always go to these things because I don't have to be in a ball gown. I hate getting glam. I like to be this, Adam Sandler every single day."