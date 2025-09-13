Your tip
Home > Celebrity > Mike The Situation

No Nip, No Tuck: Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino Denies Plastic Surgery Rumors, Says Discipline and Diet Are Behind His New 'Loaner' Face

Composite photo of Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino
Source: MEGA; @itsthesituation/TikTok

Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino addressed plastic surgery rumors.

Profile Image

Sept. 13 2025, Published 5:45 p.m. ET

Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino is setting the record straight after fans speculated about a recent change in his appearance, RadarOnline.com can report.

The Jersey Shore star, 43, sparked rumors earlier this week when a TikTok video he posted promoting an upcoming book signing on September 16 was flooded with comments about possible cosmetic procedures. In the clip, viewers suggested the reality TV veteran may have "gone under the knife".

The Situation's New Look

mike the situation sorrentino denies surgery rumors diet new face
Source: @itsthesituation/TikTok

Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino addressed comments about him 'looking different' on TikTok.

At first, Sorrentino leaned into the gossip, jokingly responding that he had a "clone" and that his face was a "loaner". But on Thursday, September 11, he uploaded a follow-up video to clarify the situation.

In the post, Sorrentino firmly denied the speculation, saying he hasn't "gotten a facelift or new eyeballs and cheeks from Zimbabwe".

He was responding to a fan who wrote: "Looking different, but I can't figure it out."

Source: @itsthesituation/X
Healthy Living

mike the situation sorrentino denies surgery rumors diet new face
Source: MEGA

The Situation specifically denied having gotten a 'facelift'.

The father of three explained that his transformation is the result of a strict fitness regimen and healthy living.

"Gym, tanning and (doing) laundry for nine straight weeks," along with maintaining his diet, were key to his physical change. He also revealed he has dropped 20 pounds and is now "shredded".

Sorrentino added: "I definitely haven't shown anybody the results yet, I plan to do that shortly."

The video has since attracted more than a million views.

Past Cosmetic Work

mike the situation sorrentino denies surgery rumors diet new face
Source: MEGA

Sorrentino doubled down on the fact that going to the 'gym, tanning and (doing) laundry for nine straight weeks'.

While Sorrentino denied recent surgical procedures, he has been candid about past cosmetic work. He previously underwent a veneer procedure alongside his wife, Lauren Sorrentino.

In 2022, he shared on Instagram: "New Teeth, new me. We talked about it for years and finally took the plunge, together. Romeo's parents got smile makeovers right in time for Mother's Day."

Lauren herself has spoken openly about undergoing a nose job prior to their wedding in 2019.

'Jersey Shore' and Plastic Surgery

radar
Source: MEGA

Snooki also recently took to TikTok to address comments about her appearance.

Sorrentino wasn't the only Jersey Shore personality to address public commentary about their appearance this week. His longtime costar Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi also took to TikTok on Wednesday to respond to critiques about her look at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards, held on Sunday, September 7.

Unlike Sorrentino, Snooki wasn't facing questions about plastic surgery but instead criticism of her outfit and makeup choices for the show.

She said: "I do me, and I've always had my own style. That's it. I get it, people are always going to have opinions about your outfits, been there, done that. But you guys know me by now, it's been 15 years. I'm going to dress how I want to dress and I'm sorry if you don't like it, but I dress for me, not you."

Snooki added that the VMAs allow for more relaxed looks: "The MTV Awards are more like loosey-goose. You can really be chill with your outfit, so that's why I always go to these things because I don't have to be in a ball gown. I hate getting glam. I like to be this, Adam Sandler every single day."

