No Nip, No Tuck: Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino Denies Plastic Surgery Rumors, Says Discipline and Diet Are Behind His New 'Loaner' Face
Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino is setting the record straight after fans speculated about a recent change in his appearance, RadarOnline.com can report.
The Jersey Shore star, 43, sparked rumors earlier this week when a TikTok video he posted promoting an upcoming book signing on September 16 was flooded with comments about possible cosmetic procedures. In the clip, viewers suggested the reality TV veteran may have "gone under the knife".
The Situation's New Look
At first, Sorrentino leaned into the gossip, jokingly responding that he had a "clone" and that his face was a "loaner". But on Thursday, September 11, he uploaded a follow-up video to clarify the situation.
In the post, Sorrentino firmly denied the speculation, saying he hasn't "gotten a facelift or new eyeballs and cheeks from Zimbabwe".
He was responding to a fan who wrote: "Looking different, but I can't figure it out."
Healthy Living
The father of three explained that his transformation is the result of a strict fitness regimen and healthy living.
"Gym, tanning and (doing) laundry for nine straight weeks," along with maintaining his diet, were key to his physical change. He also revealed he has dropped 20 pounds and is now "shredded".
Sorrentino added: "I definitely haven't shown anybody the results yet, I plan to do that shortly."
The video has since attracted more than a million views.
Past Cosmetic Work
While Sorrentino denied recent surgical procedures, he has been candid about past cosmetic work. He previously underwent a veneer procedure alongside his wife, Lauren Sorrentino.
In 2022, he shared on Instagram: "New Teeth, new me. We talked about it for years and finally took the plunge, together. Romeo's parents got smile makeovers right in time for Mother's Day."
Lauren herself has spoken openly about undergoing a nose job prior to their wedding in 2019.
'Jersey Shore' and Plastic Surgery
Sorrentino wasn't the only Jersey Shore personality to address public commentary about their appearance this week. His longtime costar Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi also took to TikTok on Wednesday to respond to critiques about her look at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards, held on Sunday, September 7.
Unlike Sorrentino, Snooki wasn't facing questions about plastic surgery but instead criticism of her outfit and makeup choices for the show.
She said: "I do me, and I've always had my own style. That's it. I get it, people are always going to have opinions about your outfits, been there, done that. But you guys know me by now, it's been 15 years. I'm going to dress how I want to dress and I'm sorry if you don't like it, but I dress for me, not you."
Snooki added that the VMAs allow for more relaxed looks: "The MTV Awards are more like loosey-goose. You can really be chill with your outfit, so that's why I always go to these things because I don't have to be in a ball gown. I hate getting glam. I like to be this, Adam Sandler every single day."