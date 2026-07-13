EXCLUSIVE: Mick Jagger Kills Beatles Feud After Recruiting Paul McCartney For New Rolling Stones Album
July 13 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET
The long-rumored feud between the Rolling Stones and Beatles was a real thing, Mick Jagger confirmed.
More than six decades after the two bands hit the American shores as part of the British Invasion, RadarOnline.com can reveal the Stones frontman, 82, admits there "was an element of truth" to the rivalry, but also said it was partly a marketing gimmick.
Beatles, Stones Feud Was Overblown
"I think there was an element of PR in it... it was also London [versus] Liverpool, so it's a bit like L.A. [and] New York. Obviously, that was a good talking point for press to get on."
But the competition was mainly friendly even back in the day – Paul McCartney and John Lennon sang on a couple of Stones songs in the 1960s.
And more recently, McCartney, 84, collaborated on a track for the Stones' latest album, Foreign Tongues, set to be released July 10.
He also played bass on their 2024 song Bite My Head Off.
"He plays really good, he's really in the groove," said Jagger. "Very different because on the last album, he played what was more or less a punk tune. But this is more like a soul tune."
McCartney Declares Beatles Were Better
When it comes to the Stones versus the Beatles, not surprisingly McCartney insisted: "The Beatles were better," pointing out, "[the Stones] are rooted in the blues... We had a little more influences."
But he added: "I love the Stones."
But Jagger noted it's hard to compare the two. "[The Stones] started doing stadium gigs in the '70s and [are] still doing them now," while "the Beatles never even did an arena tour [or] Madison Square Garden with a decent sound system.
"One band is unbelievably, luckily still playing in stadiums, and then the other band doesn't exist," he said.