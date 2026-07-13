Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Mick Jagger
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Mick Jagger Kills Beatles Feud After Recruiting Paul McCartney For New Rolling Stones Album

mick jagger paul mccartney rolling stones album
Source: MEGA

Mick Jagger recruits Paul McCartney for a new Rolling Stones album, ending their longtime feud.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 13 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

The long-rumored feud between the Rolling Stones and Beatles was a real thing, Mick Jagger confirmed.

More than six decades after the two bands hit the American shores as part of the British Invasion, RadarOnline.com can reveal the Stones frontman, 82, admits there "was an element of truth" to the rivalry, but also said it was partly a marketing gimmick.

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Beatles, Stones Feud Was Overblown

Article continues below advertisement
Mick Jagger said the Rolling Stones' rivalry with the Beatles was partly driven by publicity.
Source: KCS Presse / MEGA

Mick Jagger said the Rolling Stones' rivalry with the Beatles was partly driven by publicity.

Article continues below advertisement

"I think there was an element of PR in it... it was also London [versus] Liverpool, so it's a bit like L.A. [and] New York. Obviously, that was a good talking point for press to get on."

But the competition was mainly friendly even back in the day – Paul McCartney and John Lennon sang on a couple of Stones songs in the 1960s.

And more recently, McCartney, 84, collaborated on a track for the Stones' latest album, Foreign Tongues, set to be released July 10.

He also played bass on their 2024 song Bite My Head Off.

"He plays really good, he's really in the groove," said Jagger. "Very different because on the last album, he played what was more or less a punk tune. But this is more like a soul tune."

Article continues below advertisement

McCartney Declares Beatles Were Better

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Photo of Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling

EXCLUSIVE: Ryan Gosling's Hollywood Success Sparks Tension With Eva Mendes — As Hollywood Hunk Has 'Very Tantalizing Offers' Pouring In

Photo of Prince Harry adn white pills

EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry's Fresh 'Drugs' Shame — Journalist Accuses Him of Using 'Fake Pill Prank' to 'Prove Her Trustworthiness'

Article continues below advertisement
Paul McCartney collaborated on the Rolling Stones' upcoming album 'Foreign Tongues,' Jagger said.
Source: MEGA

Paul McCartney collaborated on the Rolling Stones' upcoming album 'Foreign Tongues,' Jagger said.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

When it comes to the Stones versus the Beatles, not surprisingly McCartney insisted: "The Beatles were better," pointing out, "[the Stones] are rooted in the blues... We had a little more influences."

But he added: "I love the Stones."

But Jagger noted it's hard to compare the two. "[The Stones] started doing stadium gigs in the '70s and [are] still doing them now," while "the Beatles never even did an arena tour [or] Madison Square Garden with a decent sound system.

"One band is unbelievably, luckily still playing in stadiums, and then the other band doesn't exist," he said.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.