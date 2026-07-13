EXCLUSIVE: Mick Jagger Kills Beatles Feud After Recruiting Paul McCartney For New Rolling Stones Album

"I think there was an element of PR in it... it was also London [versus] Liverpool, so it's a bit like L.A. [and] New York. Obviously, that was a good talking point for press to get on."

But the competition was mainly friendly even back in the day – Paul McCartney and John Lennon sang on a couple of Stones songs in the 1960s.

And more recently, McCartney, 84, collaborated on a track for the Stones' latest album, Foreign Tongues, set to be released July 10.

He also played bass on their 2024 song Bite My Head Off.

"He plays really good, he's really in the groove," said Jagger. "Very different because on the last album, he played what was more or less a punk tune. But this is more like a soul tune."