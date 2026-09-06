EXCLUSIVE: Mick Jagger's 'Fury' Over Ronnie Wood's Nude Stones Portrait

Wood, 79, depicts himself performing alongside Richards, 82, and late drummer Charlie Watts, who died aged 80 in August 2021, while the unclothed frontman dominates the scene.

The work has been shared on Wood's official Instagram account and is being sold as a limited-edition print.

A source familiar with the situation told Radar in an exclusive interview: "Mick is furious over this portrait because he knows exactly what people will start talking about when they see this.

"Keith's comments about his size caused an enormous row, and having Ronnie suddenly put a nude Mick at the center of a Stones painting risks dragging all of that up again."

The source added: "It is not simply the nudity that has irritated him. There is a long and extremely personal history attached to jokes about Mick's anatomy. He would much rather that episode with Keith remained buried instead of becoming part of the conversation around a new Stones artwork."