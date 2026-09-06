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EXCLUSIVE: Mick Jagger's 'Fury' Over Ronnie Wood's Nude Stones Portrait

Split photos of Ronnie Woods, Mr. Charm and Mick Jagger
Source: @ronniewood/Instagram; MEGA

Mick Jagger was allegedly furious over Ronnie Wood's nude Rolling Stones portrait.

Sept. 6 2026, Published 6:00 p.m. ET

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Mick Jagger is said to be furious over Ronnie Wood's new nude portrait of him, with sources exclusively telling Radaronline.com the rocker feels the provocative artwork threatens to revive embarrassing memories of his bitter feud with Keith Richards over claims about his manhood.

Jagger, 83, appears nude and towering above his Rolling Stones bandmates in Wood's new artwork, Mr Charm.

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Ronnie Wood Artwork Sparks Friction Over Jagger Nudity

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Photo of Mick Jagger and Ronnie Wood's artwork
Source: @ronniewood/Instagram; MEGA

Mick Jagger expressed anger over a nude portrait created by Ronnie Wood.

Wood, 79, depicts himself performing alongside Richards, 82, and late drummer Charlie Watts, who died aged 80 in August 2021, while the unclothed frontman dominates the scene.

The work has been shared on Wood's official Instagram account and is being sold as a limited-edition print.

A source familiar with the situation told Radar in an exclusive interview: "Mick is furious over this portrait because he knows exactly what people will start talking about when they see this.

"Keith's comments about his size caused an enormous row, and having Ronnie suddenly put a nude Mick at the center of a Stones painting risks dragging all of that up again."

The source added: "It is not simply the nudity that has irritated him. There is a long and extremely personal history attached to jokes about Mick's anatomy. He would much rather that episode with Keith remained buried instead of becoming part of the conversation around a new Stones artwork."

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'Mr. Charm' Print Named After New Stones Track

Photo of Ronnie Wood
Source: MEGA

The artwork took inspiration from the Rolling Stones track titled Mr. Charm.

Wood's Instagram announcement said about his new artwork: "Meet Mr Charm, Ronnie's brand new limited edition print, named after the new Rolling Stones track.

"A fresh and personal Stones study in Ronnie's signature style, with just 195 individually numbered and hand-signed prints available. Get yours while they last."

The artwork takes its name from Mr. Charm, a track on the Rolling Stones album Foreign Tongues.

Its lyrics include: "Life's too short for just making money / Show me how to spend it, honey," with other lines repeatedly referring to "Mr. Charm."

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'Had No Fun With His Tiny Todger'

Photo of Keith Richards
Source: MEGA

Keith Richards previously wrote about Jagger in his 2010 autobiography 'Life.'

The nude depiction carries particular baggage because of Richards' 2010 autobiography, Life, which caused a damaging clash between the two longtime bandmates.

Richards wrote about Jagger's anatomy while discussing Marianne Faithfull, who dated Jagger during the 1960s.

The guitarist wrote Faithfull "had no fun with his tiny todger," before adding: "I know he's got an enormous pair of b---s, but it doesn't quite fill the gap."

The remarks reportedly infuriated Jagger and contributed to a serious rift ahead of the Stones' 50th-anniversary plans.

Richards eventually apologized directly to Jagger, allowing the band to move forward, although Richards subsequently said publicly that he did not regret what he had written.

Faithfull, who died aged 78 in January 2025, later described Richards' characterization as "not quite, but nearly" accurate.

Jagger's former wife Jerry Hall, now 70, and The Who guitarist Pete Townshend, 81, publicly disputed Richards' assessment.

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Photo of The Picasso Stones and Ronnie Woods
Source: MEGA

Wood previously showcased a Picasso-inspired Stones painting on a London billboard.

The feud had deeper roots.

In 1970, Jagger appeared in Performance alongside Anita Pallenberg, Richards' then-girlfriend, amid longstanding rumors the singer and Pallenberg had an affair during production.

Wood has repeatedly combined his careers as musician and visual artist. In 2022, he unveiled Abstract Performance, a Picasso-inspired Stones painting completed two years earlier and displayed on a giant billboard outside London's Westfield shopping center.

Wood called the work The Picasso Stones and said it was his "interpretation of Picasso's painting The Three Dancers."

He added: "Looking at the original, I was inspired to do my own take. I had great fun doing it."

Wood has maintained a parallel art career for decades, producing portraits of fellow musicians alongside his work with the band.

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