EXCLUSIVE: Michelle Pfeiffer 'Quits Movies' After Decades on the Big Screen
Aug. 26 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
Silver-screen superstar Michelle Pfeiffer said she never wants to make another movie, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The three-time Oscar nominee says appearing in TV series like Margo's Got Money Troubles and The Madison is "so much more fun."
Pfeiffer Prefers Ensemble Roles Now
The 68-year-old said: "I never want to star in another movie, I swear to God. I only want to do ensemble pieces... I love it so much."
She most recently won raves – and an Emmy nod – for her role as a sassy former Hooters waitress who's the mother of Elle Fanning's character on Margo's Got Money Troubles.
"I've just been so bowled over by the female performances on television and honestly, they're just really owning TV," the Fabulous Baker Boys star said.
She especially loved working with 28-year-old Fanning.
"[She's] just the consummate professional. She's able to just wholeheartedly slip into character, do this emotional scene, do three takes, come out of it and handle issues as a producer," Pfeiffer said.
Pfeiffer Embraces Complicated Female Characters
"And then, sidebar, you're off. She's chewing bubblegum, and we're laughing – [she's] the easiest person on the planet to make laugh," Pfeiffer added. "We laugh a lot, and she's just very, very good-hearted and joyous."
In Taylor Sheridan's series The Madison, Pfeiffer plays another strong female character – the matriarch of a family who relocates from New York City to Montana after a family tragedy.
"I love how complicated and flawed all these characters are, and it really reminds me of that famous Robin Williams quote where he said: 'Remember that everyone you meet is fighting a battle you know nothing about, and be kind,'" she pointed out.