EXCLUSIVE: Michelle Pfeiffer 'Quits Movies' After Decades on the Big Screen

The 68-year-old said: "I never want to star in another movie, I swear to God. I only want to do ensemble pieces... I love it so much."

She most recently won raves – and an Emmy nod – for her role as a sassy former Hooters waitress who's the mother of Elle Fanning's character on Margo's Got Money Troubles.

"I've just been so bowled over by the female performances on television and honestly, they're just really owning TV," the Fabulous Baker Boys star said.

She especially loved working with 28-year-old Fanning.

"[She's] just the consummate professional. She's able to just wholeheartedly slip into character, do this emotional scene, do three takes, come out of it and handle issues as a producer," Pfeiffer said.