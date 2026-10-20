EXCLUSIVE: Michelle Pfeiffer Reveals the Hollywood Role She Regrets

I Decided At Age 19 That I Wanted To Be An Actress

While working as a supermarket checkout girl, Pfeiffer had an epiphany. "A customer was just chewing my a-- about something, and I just thought, 'OK, if you could be doing anything right now, what would it be?'" recalled Pfeiffer, 68. "It was acting."

I Turned Down The Chance To Do Thelma & Louise

Due to a scheduling conflict, she had to say no to starring in the iconic 1991 buddy film. "It still kills me," said Pfeiffer, who was committed to the Kennedy assassination drama Love Field. "[But] you can't always do everything. You've got to give something up."

I Won't Work With My Husband

She's been happily married to TV writer-producer David E. Kelley since 1993 – and wants to keep it that way. "I just think it's too risky," said the actress. "I've seen a lot of couples where they seem to have a really great marriage, and then they work together and next year they're filing for divorce."