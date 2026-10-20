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Home > Exclusives > Michelle Pfeiffer
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EXCLUSIVE: Michelle Pfeiffer Reveals the Hollywood Role She Regrets

Michelle Pfeiffer reflects on a Hollywood role she wishes she'd handled differently during her career.
Source: MEGA

Michelle Pfeiffer reflects on a Hollywood role she wishes she'd handled differently during her career.

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Oct. 20 2026, Published 6:15 a.m. ET

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Michelle Pfeiffer has opened up about life, love and her biggest career regret, as revealed by RadarOnline.com.

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Michelle Pfeiffer regretted turning down 'Thelma & Louise' due to a scheduling conflict with 'Love Field.'
Source: Fred Duval/MEGA

Michelle Pfeiffer regretted turning down 'Thelma & Louise' due to a scheduling conflict with 'Love Field.'

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I Decided At Age 19 That I Wanted To Be An Actress

While working as a supermarket checkout girl, Pfeiffer had an epiphany. "A customer was just chewing my a-- about something, and I just thought, 'OK, if you could be doing anything right now, what would it be?'" recalled Pfeiffer, 68. "It was acting."

I Turned Down The Chance To Do Thelma & Louise

Due to a scheduling conflict, she had to say no to starring in the iconic 1991 buddy film. "It still kills me," said Pfeiffer, who was committed to the Kennedy assassination drama Love Field. "[But] you can't always do everything. You've got to give something up."

I Won't Work With My Husband

She's been happily married to TV writer-producer David E. Kelley since 1993 – and wants to keep it that way. "I just think it's too risky," said the actress. "I've seen a lot of couples where they seem to have a really great marriage, and then they work together and next year they're filing for divorce."

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David E. Kelley's wife, Pfeiffer, said she avoids working with him to protect their marriage.
Source: C3396 / MEGA

David E. Kelley's wife, Pfeiffer, said she avoids working with him to protect their marriage.

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I Have A Side Gig

In 2019, Pfeiffer launched the clean-fragrance brand Henry Rose, named after her children, John Henry, 32, and Claudia Rose, 33. "All of the amazing scents bring me back to something," she said, "which is a testament to just how strongly scent and memory are linked."

I'm Ok With Aging

"All I really care about is that I'm able to age gracefully and that I don't ever look like a wax figure."

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