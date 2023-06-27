'We Can Never Tell Anyone': How a Depraved Michael Jackson Tried to Keep His Lust for Wade Robson Secret — Inside the Sensational Court Claims
Even in death, Michael Jackson can't beat sensational charges of child sexual abuse — and a series of court claims will determine the depths of depravity at the late King of Pop's Neverland ranch.
The most graphic accusations come from pop star Britney Spears' former choreographer Wade Robson, a child prodigy who was once one of Jackson's closest pals.
Robson sensationally won an appeal on June 26 to overturn a case previously dismissed in 2017, as RadarOnline.com reported.
The case will Jackson effectively tried for molestation. It will draw on hundreds of court documents during which Robson spells out in sickening detail the abuse he allegedly suffered at Jackson's hands.
According to Robson:
—He was just 7 when Michael made his first sexual advances in the star's bedroom in 1990, his older sister slept in the same room.
—The abuse continued for another two weeks, and then for a period of seven years.
—During that time, Jackson raped him and once forced him to pose naked on all fours like a dog.
—The "Thriller" singer masturbated while watching Robson "from behind on all fours, naked, with his knees and palms extended like a dog on all fours."
Jackson would later allegedly tell Robson: "We can never tell anyone."
While Jackson's lawyers have blasted Robson's accusations as "outrageous and pathetic," the cache of legal papers describes numerous sexual acts between them allegedly instigated by the late pop star.
According to the documents, those acts include: "French kissing, rubbing Wade Robson's p----, having Wade Robson rub (Jackson's) p----, licking Wade Robson's anus while (Jackson) masturbated using lotion, the mutual fondling of genitals" with hands and mouths and "mutual fellatio."
Other acts listed in the court documents include "lying on top of (each other) gyrating their genitals together, showering naked together," and "penetration of Wade Robson's anus with (Jackson's) p----."
Jackson also showed Robson explicit adult pornography of nude women, men, and boys, and "told Robson he loved him" and "called Robson 'son,'" the papers detailed.
Jackson — who died June 25, 2009, of acute propofol intoxication — also pressured him to keep quiet about the abuse, it is claimed.
According to one court declaration, Jackson told him: "People are ignorant and they would never understand that we love each other, and this is how we show it. If anyone were to ever find out, OUR lives and career would be over."
Robson claimed that until 2012 he thought his relations with Jackson were mutual.
"I did not believe that I was forced. I believed that I was a consenting participant in the sexual acts," he said.
But after multiple nervous breakdowns, Robson realized he'd been systematically abused.
He's suing Jackson's estate, which is reportedly worth as much as $1.5 billion.
The case was originally dismissed in 2017 after a judge found it was filed past the statute of limitations. However, a new law extending the time for child victims to file legal claims revived the case in 2019.
Then, in 2021, the judge ruled that Jackson’s company had no legal duty to protect Robson from any alleged harm.
In a stunning move, the California Court of Appeal reversed that decision to dismiss the case.
Jackson was acquitted of four child sexual abuse charges in 2005. Similar charges were dropped before going to trial in 1994, but Jackson reached a reported $20 million out-of-court settlement with his 13-year-old male accuser's family.
According to a published report in 2013, Jackson forked out another $35 million to hush up the molestation of 24 other boys.