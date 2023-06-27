'We Can Never Tell Anyone': How a Depraved Michael Jackson Tried to Keep His Lust for Wade Robson Secret — Inside the Sensational Court Claims

The case will Jackson effectively tried for molestation. It will draw on hundreds of court documents during which Robson spells out in sickening detail the abuse he allegedly suffered at Jackson's hands.

According to Robson:

—He was just 7 when Michael made his first sexual advances in the star's bedroom in 1990, his older sister slept in the same room.

—The abuse continued for another two weeks, and then for a period of seven years.

—During that time, Jackson raped him and once forced him to pose naked on all fours like a dog.

—The "Thriller" singer masturbated while watching Robson "from behind on all fours, naked, with his knees and palms extended like a dog on all fours."

Jackson would later allegedly tell Robson: "We can never tell anyone."