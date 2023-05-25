Michael Jackson’s 93-year-old Mother Katherine Tears Into Executors in Charge of Late Pop Star’s Estate Over Secret Deals

Michael Jackson’s 93-year-old mother Katherine is not backing down from her fight with the executors in charge of her late son’s estate — and accusing them of keeping her in the dark about deals until the last minute, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Katherine accused the executors, John Branca and John McClain, of failing to inform her of a substantial deal while they were negotiating it. Instead, she said they told her about it when they brought a petition in court asking a judge to sign off on it.