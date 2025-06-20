EXCLUSIVE: 'I Was Michael Jackson's Lawyer and This is the One Sad Reason He Destroyed His Face'
Michael Jackson had a love-hate relationship with his face, with speculation the King of Pop underwent multiple plastic surgeries.
The legendary singer's former friend and lawyer has revealed Jackson's obsession with his looks started at an early age after ongoing criticism from his father, RadarOnline.com can report.
Before his death in 2009, Jackson publicly admitted to only ever having two operations on his nose, despite a seemingly ever-changing appearance.
In his new book, Crazy Lucky: Remarkable Stories from Inside the World of Celebrity Icons, celebrity lawyer John Mason, who represented Jackson and his famous Jackson 5 brothers, said the Beat It hitmaker was shamed into surgery by his abusive father, Joe.
"In 1964, Michael, who was six years old and driven to sing and dance, went to work," Mason wrote. "Michael would remember years later that his father didn’t praise his singing ability after that first performance or his magical moves.
"'He told me I had a big nose,' Jackson said. That was just the beginning of Michael’s obsession with his looks and planted the seeds for future plastic surgery adventures in the name of finding true 'beauty.'"
Joe in Charge
Mason first started working with the collective in the 70s, as The Jackson 5 left the Motown label to become The Jacksons. The lawyer emphasized that spending time with the controversial family was not an enjoyable experience.
"Back in the day, Joe made all the calls," he wrote. "He would sit at rehearsals with a belt in his hand in case he had to punish any mistakes or misbehavior."
"There was never a fun moment," Mason later recalled. He was especially triggered by their father, Joe Jackson, who tried to bully others and establish his dominance.
Mason explained: "Joe’s way of approaching people was to be intimidating. He would shake your hand and try to crush it."
Jackson Teased
Mason's assertion that Jackson's father drove him to nose jobs was backed up by Jackson's former bodyguard, Matt Fiddes, who worked with the music legend for more than a decade.
Fiddes recalled: "(Jackson) used to get teased by his family a lot over the size of his nose — being called big nose and all of this stuff.
"He used to say his dad used to be the main one. 'You didn't get that from me, you got that from your mom, you didn't get that from my side of the family' – it hurt him a lot."
According to the bodyguard, it was a gruesome injury that led him to get nose surgery.
"Michael used to dance about three hours a day on average. At one stage, he was doing 50 spins in a row. It was unbelievable," said Fiddes. "He fell over and broke his nose, and he saw it as the perfect opportunity while he was under anesthetic to just get a smaller nose."
Who Knows Nose?
Fiddes pointed out that he was aware Jackson's physical attributes appeared to continue to change in the years to come.
"I don't know how many operations he had. It's not a discussion I went into detail with him on, but clearly he's had operations on his nose," the bodyguard went on.
Fiddes said that plastic surgery was taboo at the time, unlike today, where it has taken over pop culture and become the source of countless reality TV shows. "It just wasn't a thing, so he had to maintain this image because he had record companies behind him who paid him millions – billions."