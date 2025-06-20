EXCLUSIVE: 'I Was Michael Jackson's Lawyer and This is the One Sad Reason He Destroyed His Face'

Before his death in 2009, Jackson publicly admitted to only ever having two operations on his nose, despite a seemingly ever-changing appearance.

In his new book, Crazy Lucky: Remarkable Stories from Inside the World of Celebrity Icons, celebrity lawyer John Mason, who represented Jackson and his famous Jackson 5 brothers, said the Beat It hitmaker was shamed into surgery by his abusive father, Joe.

"In 1964, Michael, who was six years old and driven to sing and dance, went to work," Mason wrote. "Michael would remember years later that his father didn’t praise his singing ability after that first performance or his magical moves.

"'He told me I had a big nose,' Jackson said. That was just the beginning of Michael’s obsession with his looks and planted the seeds for future plastic surgery adventures in the name of finding true 'beauty.'"