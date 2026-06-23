EXCLUSIVE: Michael Jackson Had Himself Cloned — We Reveal How The King of Pop Made DNA Deposits So He'd Live Forever

"Michael was very excited about having himself cloned. He wanted to live forever!" a source close to the King of Pop said. According to Jackson's former chauffeur, Al Bowman, the Grammy Award-winning music icon attended a conference about cloning in Las Vegas with his longtime friend, illusionist Uri Geller, in 2002.

Bowman, who drove the pair to the event, said the legendary singer was particularly fascinated with a group called the Raëlians, who believe the key to eternal life is human cloning.

"He bounced out of that conference like a small child," Bowman recalled. "He was smiling and on a high. I heard him and Uri talking in the back of the limo. Michael said he wanted a mini-version of himself cloned to carry on his legacy. He was hoping that (he) could live forever.

"He was talking about the prospect of being cloned. He grabbed Uri by both arms and told him, 'I really want to do it, Uri, and I don't care how much it costs.'"