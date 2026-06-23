EXCLUSIVE: Michael Jackson Had Himself Cloned — We Reveal How The King of Pop Made DNA Deposits So He'd Live Forever
June 23 2026, Published 4:38 p.m. ET
Another insane truth about Michael Jackson can finally be revealed – sources tell RadarOnline.com before his untimely death in June 2009, he cloned his DNA.
The Thriller star – just 50 when he passed away 17 years ago on June 25, 2009 – was obsessed with immortality, according to insiders.
Michael Jackson's Cloning Dreams
"Michael was very excited about having himself cloned. He wanted to live forever!" a source close to the King of Pop said. According to Jackson's former chauffeur, Al Bowman, the Grammy Award-winning music icon attended a conference about cloning in Las Vegas with his longtime friend, illusionist Uri Geller, in 2002.
Bowman, who drove the pair to the event, said the legendary singer was particularly fascinated with a group called the Raëlians, who believe the key to eternal life is human cloning.
"He bounced out of that conference like a small child," Bowman recalled. "He was smiling and on a high. I heard him and Uri talking in the back of the limo. Michael said he wanted a mini-version of himself cloned to carry on his legacy. He was hoping that (he) could live forever.
"He was talking about the prospect of being cloned. He grabbed Uri by both arms and told him, 'I really want to do it, Uri, and I don't care how much it costs.'"
Bowman worked as Michael's chauffeur for 10 years and remembered the Billie Jean singer talking about the cloning of Dolly the sheep in Britain in 1996, revealing that Michael was "totally fascinated by it." Bowman wasn't the only person who confirmed the Beat It performer's desire to have himself cloned.
Michael C. Luckman, director of the New York Center for Extraterrestrial Research, said he was informed the icon had made "safe deposits" of his sperm in three different medical facilities around the globe to be used after he died. Luckman claimed he received the information from late celebrity fashion designer Andre Van Pier, who designed stage costumes for Jackson and the Gloved One's sister, Janet Jackson.
Luckman, who was also friendly with their sibling La Toya Jackson, revealed: "Van Pier first learned of the futuristic cloning experiments and the secret sperm deposits from a close associate at a longevity center based in Panama. Michael's wish was the replicas would be able to carry on his legacy after his passing, he said.
The Man in the Mirror singer's death was ruled a homicide after an autopsy revealed a combination of drugs, including the powerful anesthetic propofol, in his body.
Michael's personal physician, Dr. Conrad Murray, was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in November 2011 and sentenced to a maximum of four years in prison.
In 2016, Michael's estate earned $825 million – the highest yearly amount for a celebrity recorded by Forbes magazine. Although he had three children – son Prince, daughter Paris, and his youngest son Prince Michael II – Michael was obsessed with cloning himself, insisted Luckman.
'Michael Wanted This to Happen'
According to the alien expert, samples of Michael's sperm were recently moved from a Los Angeles fertility clinic to the U.K. by the Jackson family for safekeeping. Luckman, author of the book The Battle for Michael Jackson's Soul, believes the cloning work could still be underway.
"Michael wanted this to happen, and spent time and money trying to achieve his goal," he said. "We could see many dead stars resurrected with science. Canadian dentist Dr. Michael Zuk purchased one of John Lennon's teeth at auction and has announced plans to use its DNA to create a perfect double of the former Beatle."