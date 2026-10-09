EXCLUSIVE: Michael Douglas Was Left 'Concerned' by Princess Diana's Reaction to His 'Wall Street' Character During Film Screening
Oct. 9 2026, Published 5:30 p.m. ET
Michael Douglas has admitted he became concerned about Princess Diana's take on his character in Wall Street, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In his memoir One Helluva Ride, Douglas reflected on meeting the princess and the bond they shared, recalling watching her closely as she watched the premiere of his film, which included some less-than-royal moments.
Michael Douglas Worried About Princess Diana's Opinion
In the 1987 movie, Douglas played Gordon Gekko, a corporate raider and the antagonist of the story. The movie star was sensitive to the "language" his character used.
"I became a little concerned," he admitted in his book, as he was sitting beside the princess and didn't want her to take offense.
He wrote, "I remember at one point leaning over and whispering an apology to her."
However, Diana didn't seem bothered. Instead, she chucked at his apology.
Douglas recalled, "She was fine with it, and she could not have been kinder. I don’t know how many people were in the theater that night, but for a few hours, it felt like everyone else disappeared and it was just the two of us. The time we spent together that night is very special to me."
Michael Douglas Related to Princess Diana's Relationship Woes
Additionally, Douglas was able to speak alone with Diana during the subsequent dinner. At the time, Diana's relationship with then-Prince Charles was crumbling. He felt he could relate, as he was also going through a split from his wife at the time, albeit not quite as under the microscope.
He said, "When we were talking, everything around us faded, and it became clear to me that the tabloid narratives about her were wrong or at least wildly incomplete. The truth was simple: she was in an unhappy marriage and wanted a different life."
Michael Douglas Describes Princess Diana as 'Beautiful'
Diana and Douglas shared a sweet friendship, meeting first at "a studio in London while doing post-production work on A Chorus Line." The 82-year-old star recalled being introduced to Diana by the film's director, Sir Richard Attenborough.
He wrote, "I found her even more beautiful in person than she was in pictures, and she was also smart and funny. I remember that our conversation was easy and we got along very well."
About two years later, Diana was his date to a charity gala screening at the Odeon Theatre in London's West End.
Michael Douglas Recalls Final Memory With Princess
Douglas met with Diana only once more before she died in 1997.
Charles had invited Douglas and actress Melanie Griffith to a charity event. The actors arrived late to the event due to filming on set. While they were confused about the location of their seats, Charles and Diana "graciously invited us to join them in their box."
He added, "As we made our way into the royal box for the second half of the show, the entire crowd stood up and applauded, all eyes on us. It was a surreal moment. I looked over at the Princess, and we shared a smile."
Douglas had nothing but kind things to say about Diana.
"Nothing that beautiful should be taken away by anything but time. It was an honor to know you, Your Royal Highness," he noted.