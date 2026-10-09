EXCLUSIVE: Michael Douglas Was Left 'Concerned' by Princess Diana's Reaction to His 'Wall Street' Character During Film Screening

In the 1987 movie, Douglas played Gordon Gekko, a corporate raider and the antagonist of the story. The movie star was sensitive to the "language" his character used.

"I became a little concerned," he admitted in his book, as he was sitting beside the princess and didn't want her to take offense.

He wrote, "I remember at one point leaning over and whispering an apology to her."

However, Diana didn't seem bothered. Instead, she chucked at his apology.

Douglas recalled, "She was fine with it, and she could not have been kinder. I don’t know how many people were in the theater that night, but for a few hours, it felt like everyone else disappeared and it was just the two of us. The time we spent together that night is very special to me."