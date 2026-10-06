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Michael Douglas 'Decided He Was Going to Kidnap' Drug-Addicted Son to Force Him Into Rehab

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Source: MEGA

Michael Douglas plotted to kidnap son Cameron to force him into rehab.

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Oct. 6 2026, Published 6:45 p.m. ET

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Michael Douglas grappled with his duty as a father while his son, Cameron Douglas, spiraled into drug addiction, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In his memoir, One Helluva Ride, Michael confessed he considered kidnapping Cameron to get him into rehab while he was at the height of his addiction.

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Michael Douglas' Drastic Plan to Save Son Cameron

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Photo of Michael and Cameron Douglas
Source: MEGA

Michael Douglas considered kidnapping son Cameron to force him into rehab.

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Michael pens, "When he was really strung out in New York, I decided I was going to kidnap him and force him into rehab."

However, Cameron managed to sniff out the plan. While they were walking Cameron's dog, Douglas offered to hold the leash, which spurred his son's suspicions.

The Oscar winner recalls, "He looked at me, like, 'Dad, how could you?' Like I had broken his heart. Again. The guilt was overwhelming."

The plan was abandoned when Michael realized it became risky. While "two big guys" were waiting at Cameron's home, he told them it wouldn't be easy to snag him. Michael, recognizing Cameron was "real tough," called off the safety plan.

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Michael Douglas Felt Guilt Over His Son's Addiction

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Michael Douglas admitted feeling guilty over Cameron's addiction.

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Michael recalled his feelings about Cameron's drug addiction at multiple points in his memoir, marking an ongoing point of reflection. He described feeling "guilty" and "resentful."

However, at other times, he took on the burden and weight of his son's addiction more heavily.

He writes, "I have been blamed at times for being an absent father to Cameron. I'm willing to accept part of that charge. It was something I worried about all along, without ever feeling like I had a solution."

The actor went on to admit he "wasn't around as much," and he also pointed to his troubles in his marriage, which "lasted much longer than they should have." The movie star also expressed guilt for Cameron discovering his parents' separation through the media while away at boarding school.

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Michael Douglas' Own Battle With Addiction

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Cameron Douglas later served prison time before writing his memoir.

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Michael also recalled his own struggle with substance abuse issues. "I experimented with a lot of drugs in my younger days," he writes, telling readers about an instance where he took LSD over 100 times within just three years.

Michael recalled going to rehab for drug and alcohol abuse himself. Nonetheless, he confessed he still "didn't fully understand addiction."

"Addiction hits everyone differently, and Eric didn't have that same luck. Neither did Cameron," Michael notes about his sons.

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Cameron Douglas' Troubled Road From School to Prison

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Photo of Cameron Douglas
Source: MEGA

Cameron Douglas wrote about addiction in 'Long Way Home.'

In addition to taking on some of the blame for Cameron's drug addiction, he also cast some doubt on his son's high school friends.

After returning from boarding school, Cameron began attending a much tougher high school. Michael writes, "Early on, he got beat up a few times. And sometimes that was because he went looking for trouble. In the process, he became quite tough himself. He had a group of friends who I would have preferred he stay away from.

"I only knew a fraction of what they got up to and wouldn’t understand the full scope of it until Cameron wrote his own memoir after he was released from prison."

Ultimately, Cameron would run into some legal issues later in life. He started a stint in prison at 31, being released at 37. Thereafter, he penned his own memoir, Long Way Home, detailing his struggles with addiction.

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