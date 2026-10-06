Michael Douglas 'Decided He Was Going to Kidnap' Drug-Addicted Son to Force Him Into Rehab

Michael pens, "When he was really strung out in New York, I decided I was going to kidnap him and force him into rehab."

However, Cameron managed to sniff out the plan. While they were walking Cameron's dog, Douglas offered to hold the leash, which spurred his son's suspicions.

The Oscar winner recalls, "He looked at me, like, 'Dad, how could you?' Like I had broken his heart. Again. The guilt was overwhelming."

The plan was abandoned when Michael realized it became risky. While "two big guys" were waiting at Cameron's home, he told them it wouldn't be easy to snag him. Michael, recognizing Cameron was "real tough," called off the safety plan.