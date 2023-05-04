Sir Michael Caine, 90, Uses Walker on Date Night With Youthful Wife, 76, After Undergoing Spinal Surgery
Sir Michael Caine isn't letting his age — or ailing health get him down. The 90-year-old Charlies Angels actor was spotted scooting his way into a restaurant on date night with his wife after being forced to use a walker following spinal surgery, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Father Time seemed to be catching up with Caine as he exited the car slowly with his walking assistant, making his way past photographers with his stunning wife, Shakira, 76.
Dressed in a classic navy suit jacket and black pants, the Hollywood legend paired his dapper look with a crisp blue button-down and shiny dress shoes to hit the town with his longtime love.
Shakira slowly walked beside her aging husband before dining at Scott's Restaurant in London on Wednesday evening. This isn't the first time we've seen Caine using his walker.
He's continued to use the walking aid, despite having the surgery last year.
Most recently, in Barbados, where he and his gorgeous wife enjoyed their Easter holiday. The Dark Knight Rises actor was photographed using his walker during a beach day — just weeks after turning 90.
Caine rang in his milestone by celebrating his birthday with buddy Tom Cruise across the pond. The Top Gun: Maverick actor, 60, joined comedian David Walliams to pay tribute to the icon.
Despite his age, Caine underwent surgery early last year.
Shakira revealed in March 2022 that her husband had back surgery to treat spinal stenosis — a condition that causes extreme back and neck pain. The Miss Congeniality actor had the operation at a private hospital in London.
Caine's wife of 50 years was confident that he'd recover in no time.
He’s a strong man. He’s a lion, actually," Shakira said at the time. “The operation was fantastic. He’ll be up and dancing again soon." Caine addressed his back pain in 2021.
“Funnily enough, it has turned out to be what is my last part really. Because I haven’t worked for two years, and I have a spine problem which affects my legs, so I can’t walk very well," he revealed.
But don't expect him to retire from showbiz.
“I haven’t retired and not a lot of people know that,” Caine said, later telling Variety, “Regarding retirement, I’ve spent over 50 years getting up at 6 a.m. to make movies, and I’m not getting rid of my alarm clock!”
In fact, he has been working on two projects during his recovery.