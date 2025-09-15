Your tip
Michael Caine
EXCLUSIVE: Michael Caine Sparks Fears He's Set to Work Himself into Grave by 'Getting Set to Come Out of Retirement' Aged 92

Michael Caine's return to Hollywood may put his health at risk.

Sept. 15 2025

Sir Michael Caine is preparing to make a shock return to acting at the age of 92, sparking fears among friends and colleagues the screen legend could be pushing himself too far, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The double Oscar winner, who announced his retirement less than two years ago, is in talks to reprise his role as the priest Dolan 36th in The Last Witch Hunter 2, a sequel to the 2015 fantasy film starring Vin Diesel.

Caine's Return

Caine is set to come out of retirement, just two years after calling it quits.

Although a deal has not yet been finalized, studio insiders say Caine is expected to appear alongside Diesel, 58, as the project is fast-tracked by Lionsgate and Diesel’s company, One Race Films.

A source close to the production claimed: "Everyone is thrilled about Michael's possible return, but there's also serious concern. He has nothing left to prove, yet he still wants to push himself. At 92, there's a real worry he's going to work himself into the ground, just to prove he can still work in his 90s."

Another film insider claimed: "It's a huge undertaking for anyone, let alone someone in their nineties. Michael has always been dedicated, but people are quietly questioning whether this is wise for his health."

Lionsgate has confirmed the movie sequel's development.

Caine is set to star in 'The Last Witch Hunter' sequel.

Adam Fogelson, chair of the studio's motion picture group, said: "The Last Witch Hunter has grown since its theatrical release into a global fan favorite, with audiences continuing to discover and rewatch it across every platform over the past decade.

"That enduring enthusiasm made clear there is an appetite for more stories set in this world. Vin and I have partnered many times over the years, and he is a true force in our industry. I'm thrilled to be reuniting with him as he returns to this iconic role, and excited by how advancements in filmmaking technology now allow us to economically deliver a sequel on an even more ambitious scale."

The original film followed Diesel's immortal warrior Kaulder, who teamed up with allies Chloe, played by Rose Leslie, and Dolan 37th, played by Elijah Wood, to stop a coven intent on unleashing a deadly plague on New York City.

The 92-year-old has now sparked fears for his health.

A Change Of Heart

Caine's role as the elder priest, Dolan 36th brought gravitas to the fantasy action, though the film received mixed reviews on release. Caine had previously insisted his career was over.

Speaking on BBC Radio 4’s Today program in October 2023, he said: "I keep saying I'm going to retire. Well, I am now. I've figured, I've had a picture where I've played the lead and had incredible reviews... what am I going to do that will beat this?

"The only parts I'm liable to get now are 90-year-old men. Or maybe 85. They're not going to be the lead. You don't have leading men at 90, you're going to have young handsome boys and girls. So I thought, I might as well leave with all this."

Insiders are begging the iconic actor to focus on himself.

Despite those words, Caine's friends say he was never likely to stay away from the business forever. One longtime associate claimed: "Michael is restless. Retirement doesn't suit him, and he's always needed the focus of work.

"But at his age, people are terrified it will come at a cost. They love him dearly and want him to look after himself first."

