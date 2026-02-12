Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Michael Caine
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Michael Caine, 92, and Dame Judi Dench, 91, 'Playing Nursemaid' to Each Other as They Battle Ravages of Old Age

michael caine judi dench support each other aging battles
Source: MEGA

Michael Caine and Judi Dench rely on each other for support as both face challenges of aging.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 12 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Michael Caine and Judi Dench have grown even closer as they navigate the realities of aging, RadarOnline.com can ​​reveal.

Their decades-long friendship has become a steady source of comfort amid health challenges on both sides.

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Cinema Legends With Lasting Power

Article continues below advertisement
Michael Caine and Judi Dench together have earned three Oscars and appeared in more than 100 films over their careers.
Source: MEGA

Michael Caine and Judi Dench together have earned three Oscars and appeared in more than 100 films over their careers.

Article continues below advertisement

"There aren't many people who've lived as long as Michael and Judi," the source shared. "When they want to reminisce about the madness of their early careers, they really only have each other."

Between them, the screen legends – he's 92, she's 91 – have earned three Oscars and starred in more than 100 films.

Caine starred in Get Carter in 1971, while Dench won an Oscar for Shakespeare in Love in 1999.

Article continues below advertisement

Illness Slows Dench, But Caine Friendship Keeps Spirits Lifted High

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Split photos of Sarah Ferguson and Andrew Windsor

EXCLUSIVE: Sarah Ferguson 'Feels She Has No Choice Except Go Rogue From Royals and Spill All Andrew Windsor's Dirty Secrets'

Photo of Princess Diana

EXCLUSIVE: Why Royal Rebel Princess Diana's $500MILLION Wedding Tiara Smashed The Firm's Rules and Put Her on Collision Course With Monarchy

Article continues below advertisement
A source said Dench stepped back from acting due to macular degeneration, as Caine remains a key source of support.
Source: MEGA

A source said Dench stepped back from acting due to macular degeneration, as Caine remains a key source of support.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

While Caine continues to take occasional roles, Dench has largely stepped back due to severe macular degeneration.

"It's been hard for her," the source said.

"But Michael has been a tremendous support, and Judi lifts his spirits too. Their friendship keeps everything in perspective."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.