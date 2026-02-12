EXCLUSIVE: Michael Caine, 92, and Dame Judi Dench, 91, 'Playing Nursemaid' to Each Other as They Battle Ravages of Old Age

"There aren't many people who've lived as long as Michael and Judi," the source shared. "When they want to reminisce about the madness of their early careers, they really only have each other."

Between them, the screen legends – he's 92, she's 91 – have earned three Oscars and starred in more than 100 films.

Caine starred in Get Carter in 1971, while Dench won an Oscar for Shakespeare in Love in 1999.