EXCLUSIVE: Michael Caine, 92, and Dame Judi Dench, 91, 'Playing Nursemaid' to Each Other as They Battle Ravages of Old Age
Feb. 12 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET
Michael Caine and Judi Dench have grown even closer as they navigate the realities of aging, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Their decades-long friendship has become a steady source of comfort amid health challenges on both sides.
Cinema Legends With Lasting Power
"There aren't many people who've lived as long as Michael and Judi," the source shared. "When they want to reminisce about the madness of their early careers, they really only have each other."
Between them, the screen legends – he's 92, she's 91 – have earned three Oscars and starred in more than 100 films.
Caine starred in Get Carter in 1971, while Dench won an Oscar for Shakespeare in Love in 1999.
Illness Slows Dench, But Caine Friendship Keeps Spirits Lifted High
While Caine continues to take occasional roles, Dench has largely stepped back due to severe macular degeneration.
"It's been hard for her," the source said.
"But Michael has been a tremendous support, and Judi lifts his spirits too. Their friendship keeps everything in perspective."