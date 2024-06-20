Should the Menendez Brothers Be Released? Relatives Ask Judge to Give Pair Break in Connection to Parents’ Grisly Murders

Brothers Lyle and Erik Menendez were just 21 and 18, respectively, when they gunned down their multi-millionaire businessman father, Jose, 45, and their mother, Kitty, 48, in the den of their family's Beverly Hills mansion, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The trial caused a national sensation when it was broadcast in 1993 on the then-new cable network Court TV, Front Page Detectives reported.