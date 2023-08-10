Melania Trump Sports Fresh Blowout, Looks Tense as She Steps Out After Claiming Country is Going Downhill Following Husband's Indictments
Melania Trump stepped out in style with agents in tow while running errands in New York City, putting on a brave face amid her husband Donald's legal woes.
The former first lady had a fresh blonde blowout and was sporting a crisp, white top, beige pants, and a sleek blazer on Wednesday, RadarOnline.com has learned.
She paired her ensemble with a $6,400 Chanel lambskin bag and $745 Manolo Blahnik pumps in photos obtained by Daily Mail, having traveled in a six-car convoy during her outing.
While she was the center of paparazzi snaps in the Big Apple, her husband hit the driving range at his Bedminster, New Jersey, golf club, which is set to host the LIV tournament.
During an interview with Newsmax on Wednesday, Trump contended that his wife is "100 percent" supportive of his campaign while revealing where she stands on recent events.
"She really is, she said the other day it is just so sad what is happening to our country. She said it so poignantly, and sad — but she expressed it," Trump shared.
His lawyers have since entered another "not guilty" plea on his behalf in Miami in response to new charges related to classified documents found at Mar-a-Lago.
Trump previously waived his right to appear in person, but his aide Walt Nauta and Carlos De Oliveira, the property manager of Mar-a-Lago, were both present for the latest hearing.
Nauta pleaded not guilty and De Oliveira was unable to enter a plea because he has yet to secure a Florida-based attorney, which is a requirement.
Earlier this month, Trump had been indicted on four federal felony charges: conspiracy to defraud the United States, witness tampering, conspiracy against the rights of citizens, and obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, for which he pleaded not guilty.
On Wednesday, Trump told anchor Eric Bolling his third and latest indictment, is a telltale sign that President Biden is worried about his 2024 run.
As for rival Ron DeSantis, "He has got no personality and nothing going," said Trump. "He's dropped like a rock."
Trump also told Bolling he would announce next week whether or not he would join the first Republican primary debate on August 23, commenting on how well his CNN Town Hall went.
"I did so well they fired the head of CNN over it," Trump said. "It's not a question of guts — it's a question of intelligence."
Bolling thanked Trump at the end of the interview before adding a disclaimer, "Just a note for our viewers: Newsmax has accepted the [2020] election results as legal, and final."