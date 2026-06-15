Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Mel Gibson
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Mad Mel Gibson Now 'Mad on Younger Actress Antonella Salvucci' After Pair Revelled in Rome Romance

mel gibson romance rumors antonella salvucci
Source: MEGA

Mel Gibson and Antonella Salvucci have sparked romance rumors after being seen together in Rome.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

June 15 2026, Published 6:15 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Braveheart's Mel Gibson is charging into a brand-new romance with Italian actress Antonella Salvucci – but pals worry he's moving too fast and are urging him to pump the brakes, sources told RadarOnline.com.

Gibson, 70, was recently spotted smooching the 44-year-old blond beauty in Rome, where he's been filming The Resurrection of the Christ, sequel to his 2004 The Passion of the Christ, and friends fear the filmmaker – who in December confirmed his split from baby mama Rosalind Ross, 35, his partner of nine years – is going all in from the get-go and could get his heart broken.

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Mel Moving Fast Once Again

Article continues below advertisement
Antonella Salvucci and Mel Gibson's relationship is reportedly progressing quickly following his split from Rosalind Ross.
Source: MEGA

Antonella Salvucci and Mel Gibson's relationship is reportedly progressing quickly following his split from Rosalind Ross.

Article continues below advertisement

"Mel's a passionate guy who always tends to jump feet-first into new romances. It's who he is and he knows no other way," an insider said.

"True to form, things are progressing extremely quickly with Antonella. He can't keep his hands off her and says she's awakened the younger, virile side to him that had been dormant for far too long.

Article continues below advertisement

"Already he's whisking her away on five-star trips, showering her with expensive gifts and talking about building a long-term future together – quite possibly in Italy if she doesn't want to move to L.A. "Everyone's happy to see him all loved up, but this feels like a classic case of too much, too soon. Mel's friends and family are doing their research on Antonella, and she seems like a sweet gal. But even so, they'd like to see him take a step back and chill a little."

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
gas station heroin epidemic poisoning communities

EXCLUSIVE INVESTIGATION: Gas Station Heroin Outbreak — How Deadly Over-the-Counter Epidemic is Poisoning the Nation

kim jong un mandates nuclear strikes us self protection

EXCLUSIVE: Rocket Man's Doomsday Solution — Crazed North Korean Tyrant Kim Jong-Un Mandates Nuclear Strikes on U.S. to Protect Himself

Article continues below advertisement
Sources said Gibson's friends and family hope he slows down as his romance with Salvucci intensifies.
Source: MEGA

Sources said Gibson's friends and family hope he slows down as his romance with Salvucci intensifies.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

"Already he's whisking her away on five-star trips, showering her with expensive gifts and talking about building a long-term future together – quite possibly in Italy if she doesn't want to move to L.A.

"Everyone's happy to see him all loved up, but this feels like a classic case of too much, too soon. Mel's friends and family are doing their research on Antonella, and she seems like a sweet gal. But even so, they'd like to see him take a step back and chill a little."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.