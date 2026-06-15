EXCLUSIVE: Mad Mel Gibson Now 'Mad on Younger Actress Antonella Salvucci' After Pair Revelled in Rome Romance
June 15 2026, Published 6:15 a.m. ET
Braveheart's Mel Gibson is charging into a brand-new romance with Italian actress Antonella Salvucci – but pals worry he's moving too fast and are urging him to pump the brakes, sources told RadarOnline.com.
Gibson, 70, was recently spotted smooching the 44-year-old blond beauty in Rome, where he's been filming The Resurrection of the Christ, sequel to his 2004 The Passion of the Christ, and friends fear the filmmaker – who in December confirmed his split from baby mama Rosalind Ross, 35, his partner of nine years – is going all in from the get-go and could get his heart broken.
Mel Moving Fast Once Again
"Mel's a passionate guy who always tends to jump feet-first into new romances. It's who he is and he knows no other way," an insider said.
"True to form, things are progressing extremely quickly with Antonella. He can't keep his hands off her and says she's awakened the younger, virile side to him that had been dormant for far too long.
"Already he's whisking her away on five-star trips, showering her with expensive gifts and talking about building a long-term future together – quite possibly in Italy if she doesn't want to move to L.A. "Everyone's happy to see him all loved up, but this feels like a classic case of too much, too soon. Mel's friends and family are doing their research on Antonella, and she seems like a sweet gal. But even so, they'd like to see him take a step back and chill a little."
"Already he's whisking her away on five-star trips, showering her with expensive gifts and talking about building a long-term future together – quite possibly in Italy if she doesn't want to move to L.A.
"Everyone's happy to see him all loved up, but this feels like a classic case of too much, too soon. Mel's friends and family are doing their research on Antonella, and she seems like a sweet gal. But even so, they'd like to see him take a step back and chill a little."