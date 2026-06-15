EXCLUSIVE: Mad Mel Gibson Now 'Mad on Younger Actress Antonella Salvucci' After Pair Revelled in Rome Romance

Braveheart's Mel Gibson is charging into a brand-new romance with Italian actress Antonella Salvucci – but pals worry he's moving too fast and are urging him to pump the brakes, sources told RadarOnline.com.

Gibson, 70, was recently spotted smooching the 44-year-old blond beauty in Rome, where he's been filming The Resurrection of the Christ, sequel to his 2004 The Passion of the Christ, and friends fear the filmmaker – who in December confirmed his split from baby mama Rosalind Ross, 35, his partner of nine years – is going all in from the get-go and could get his heart broken.