Mel B Ties the Knot With Hairstylist Rory McPhee at Star-Studded London Ceremony in St. Paul's Cathedral

Mel B shared a heartfelt moment from the wedding on her Instagram, posting a picture with her new husband and simply captioning it: "❤️ 05.07.25."

The couple exchanged vows in the magnificent Crypt of St. Paul's Cathedral, a venue that holds royal history, famously the same place where Princess Diana wed Prince Charles.

This rare honor was bestowed upon Mel B following her appointment as an MBE in 2022, recognizing her tireless work advocating against domestic violence.

"It's a big deal because when you get married there — not many people are allowed to get married there. You have to be kind of special", Mel B shared of the iconic church on the May 14 episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

In a stunning display, Mel B dazzled in a custom ivory gown designed by Josephine Scott.