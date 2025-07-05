Mel B Ties the Knot With Hairstylist Rory McPhee at Star-Studded London Ceremony in St. Paul's Cathedral
In a star-studded affair that drew the attention of fans and media alike, Melanie Brown, famously known as Mel B, exchanged vows with hairdresser Rory McPhee, RadarOnline.com can report.
The couple ultimately celebrated their union on Saturday, July 5, at St. Paul's Cathedral in London.
The Wedding
Mel B shared a heartfelt moment from the wedding on her Instagram, posting a picture with her new husband and simply captioning it: "❤️ 05.07.25."
The couple exchanged vows in the magnificent Crypt of St. Paul's Cathedral, a venue that holds royal history, famously the same place where Princess Diana wed Prince Charles.
This rare honor was bestowed upon Mel B following her appointment as an MBE in 2022, recognizing her tireless work advocating against domestic violence.
"It's a big deal because when you get married there — not many people are allowed to get married there. You have to be kind of special", Mel B shared of the iconic church on the May 14 episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
In a stunning display, Mel B dazzled in a custom ivory gown designed by Josephine Scott.
The Guest List
After the ceremony, Mel B changed into a vibrant second look by celebrated designer Justin Alexander, showcasing her impeccable sense of style and vibrancy.
A heartwarming aspect of the day was the participation of Mel B's three daughters, who served as bridesmaids. Phoenix, 26, Angel Iris, 18, and Madison, 13, each brought their unique flair to the celebration, visibly supporting and embracing their mother in what was undoubtedly an emotional and unforgettable moment for the family.
Guests included a who's who of celebrity names indicative of Mel B's illustrious career and personal connections.
Fellow Spice Girl Emma Bunton was in attendance, along with model Cara Delevingne, comedian Katherine Ryan, and model Daisy Lowe, all of whom celebrated alongside the newlyweds.
Bachelorette Party
A few weeks ago, the singer was spotted celebrating her bachelorette party seaside in a leopard-print bikini alongside 36 of her closest friends and family.
In an Instagram video, she could be seen dramatically running to meet her friends at the end of a dock by the water. However, on the way, she ended up ripping off a long white lace swimsuit cover-up.
The group of women, wearing leopard-print bathing suits, then performed a choreographed dance to the tune of End of Time by Beyoncé.