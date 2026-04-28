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Home > News > Megyn Kelly

'You're So Fake': Megyn Kelly Torches Norah O'Donnell for Reading WHCD Gunman's Alleged Manifesto During '60 Minutes' Interview to Get 'Reaction' Out of Prez

split image of Megyn Kelly / Norah O'Donnell / Donald Trump
Source: mega; 60 Minutes

Megyn Kelly ripped into Norah O’Donnell over an explosive '60 Minutes' interview.

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April 28 2026, Published 2:33 p.m. ET

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Megyn Kelly weighed in on an explosive 60 Minutes moment, and she didn't hold back when it came to Norah O’Donnell, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The conservative commentator accused the anchor of deliberately provoking Donald Trump by reading from the alleged WHCD gunman's manifesto on air.

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'You're So Fake'

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image of Kelly accused the CBS anchor of trying to provoke Donald Trump on air.
Source: mega

Kelly accused the CBS anchor of trying to provoke Donald Trump on air.

Kelly blasted O'Donnell's handling of the interview, claiming the moment was calculated to spark a reaction.

"She was doing it to be an a--. You’re so fake," Kelly said. "She's trying to get his reaction to what this guy said."

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Source: @MegynKelly/YouTube

The backlash followed O'Donnell reading from the alleged WHCD gunman's manifesto.

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Trying to Get a Reaction

image of O'Donnell pressed Trump, asking if he believed the passage was about him.
Source: 60 Minutes

O'Donnell pressed Trump, asking if he believed the manifesto passage was about him.

Kelly argued the decision to read the inflammatory line — "I'm no longer willing to permit a pedophile, rapist and traitor to coat my hands with his crimes" — was intentional and strategic.

"She's trying to get Trump like, 'Aha, it's an admission by you that you are a rapist and a pedophile,'" Kelly continued.

During the interview, O'Donnell pressed Trump after reading the passage, asking: "Oh, you think he was referring to you?"

Kelly seized on that moment, mocking the framing of the question.

"Oh, you think that was about you?" Kelly said. "What the f---? What are you saying? Of course it was about him."

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Norah O'Donnell 'Knew What She Was Doing'

image of Kelly mocked the moment, insisting the reference to Trump was obvious.
Source: 60 Minutes

Kelly mocked the moment, insisting the reference to Trump was obvious.

Doubling down, Kelly accused O'Donnell of acting in bad faith and attempting to corner the president on live television.

"She's not an idiot. She knows very well that was a comment about President Trump," Kelly said. "That's why you read it to him."

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image of She claimed the exchange was a calculated attempt to spark a reaction.
Source: mega

Kelly claimed the exchange was a calculated attempt to spark a reaction.

During the interview, Trump also lashed out at O'Donnell after she read from the chilling manifesto.

"He's a sick person, but you should be ashamed of yourself reading that, because I'm not any of those things," Trump said. "You shouldn't be reading that on 60 Minutes. You're a disgrace. But go ahead, let's finish the interview."

He also forcefully rejected the accusations, saying, "I'm not a rapist. I didn't rape anybody... I'm not a pedophile. You read that crap from some sick person."

"Democrats are the ones connected to people like Epstein," he added.

He later said, "I do think that the hate speech of the Democrats, much more so, is very dangerous. I really think it's very dangerous for the country."

The POTUS additionally detailed what it was like in the Washington Hilton ballroom during the terrifying shooting, claiming he hesitated to follow Secret Service instructions to keep him safe.

"I wasn't making it that easy," Trump shared. "I said, 'Wait a minute. Let me see.'"

However, he noted his wife, Melania, stayed calm amid the panic.

"She's very strong, smart," he said. "She got it."

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