'You're So Fake': Megyn Kelly Torches Norah O'Donnell for Reading WHCD Gunman's Alleged Manifesto During '60 Minutes' Interview to Get 'Reaction' Out of Prez

Kelly argued the decision to read the inflammatory line — "I'm no longer willing to permit a pedophile, rapist and traitor to coat my hands with his crimes" — was intentional and strategic.

"She's trying to get Trump like, 'Aha, it's an admission by you that you are a rapist and a pedophile,'" Kelly continued.

During the interview, O'Donnell pressed Trump after reading the passage, asking: "Oh, you think he was referring to you?"

Kelly seized on that moment, mocking the framing of the question.

"Oh, you think that was about you?" Kelly said. "What the f---? What are you saying? Of course it was about him."