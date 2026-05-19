Conservative Catfight Explodes: 'Hateful' Megyn Kelly Dragged by Meghan McCain for 'Scraping the Bottom of the Barrel' for Content

McCain prefaced the rant on the May 15 episode of her Citizen McCain podcast by explaining, "One thing that gets me really, really, really upset in general is body shaming. I don't like it. I've been fat-shamed my entire career, literally since I emerged on any kind of public forum in any way. One of the first things ever said about me was that I was too plus-sized to host anything."

The former The View panelist then played a clip of Kelly critiquing actress Lena Dunham's look during a Met Gala fashion roundup.

"Just when you think Lena Dunham cannot get any homelier. She shows up at the Met Gala after a seven-year absence from the public eye, and she's shaved off her eyebrows and seems to have gained even more weight," Kelly scoffed.

She sneered that Dunham's "enormous shins and calves" seemed to have "some sort of a skin condition," adding, "She's got calves that look like thighs," and claimed the Girls alum is "leaning into her obesity."