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Home > News > Megyn Kelly

Conservative Catfight Explodes: 'Hateful' Megyn Kelly Dragged by Meghan McCain for 'Scraping the Bottom of the Barrel' for Content

Photo of Megyn Kelly and Meghan McCain
Source: MEGA; Citizen McCain with Meghan McCain/YouYube

Megyn Kelly got raked over the coals by fellow conservative Meghan McCain over recent 'content.'

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May 19 2026, Published 1:05 p.m. ET

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Meghan McCain has torched fellow conservative Megyn Kelly for "scraping the bottom of the barrel" in a blistering swipe at the pundit’s latest content choices, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

McCain, 41, hammered Kelly, 55, over what she felt was "body shaming," naming two stars at opposite ends of the spectrum whom the former Fox News host has brutally called out on her SiriusXM show recently.

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Meghan McCain Calls Out Megyn Kelly's Criticism of Lena Dunham's Met Gala Look

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Photo of Lena Dunham
Source: MEGA

McCain played video of Kelly criticizing of Lena Dunham's Met Gala look.

McCain prefaced the rant on the May 15 episode of her Citizen McCain podcast by explaining, "One thing that gets me really, really, really upset in general is body shaming. I don't like it. I've been fat-shamed my entire career, literally since I emerged on any kind of public forum in any way. One of the first things ever said about me was that I was too plus-sized to host anything."

The former The View panelist then played a clip of Kelly critiquing actress Lena Dunham's look during a Met Gala fashion roundup.

"Just when you think Lena Dunham cannot get any homelier. She shows up at the Met Gala after a seven-year absence from the public eye, and she's shaved off her eyebrows and seems to have gained even more weight," Kelly scoffed.

She sneered that Dunham's "enormous shins and calves" seemed to have "some sort of a skin condition," adding, "She's got calves that look like thighs," and claimed the Girls alum is "leaning into her obesity."

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'Both of These Women Are Being Body-Shamed'

Photo of Demi Moore
Source: MEGA

Kelly was also critical of Demi Moore's shirking frame, calling her 'skin and bones.'

McCain then played a clip of Kelly critiquing Demi Moore's "shockingly thin" body, which has been on display while she's served on the jury at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival, saying the actress "looks truly anorexic."

Kelly declared that Moore was "skin and bones" these days, adding, "She looks like a Holocaust victim."

"All right. I don't know what body is acceptable to Megyn Kelly because both of these women are being body-shamed. One for being too thin and one for being too fat," McCain noted.

She then exclaimed, "I think this is how women exist in the world. We are either fat-shamed or thin-shamed. And there's really nothing in between."

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Meghan McCain Tells Megyn Kelly to 'Find Better Content'

Photo of Meghan McCain
Source: Citizen McCain with Meghan McCain/YouYube

McCain went off on Kelly over 'body shaming' content.

McCain went on to drag Kelly for needing to "find better content" and stop focusing on famous women's bodies.

"I just think everyone is beautiful for different reasons. I genuinely feel that way, and I would like our society to continue in that direction," she explained. "And honestly, find better content if you're scraping at the bottom of the barrel, talking about women's bodies. There's a lot going on in the world."

"There's a lot more to life than how you look, McCain huffed.

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Photo of Megyn Kelly
Source: Megyn Kelly/YouTuibe

McCain's co-host was equally critical of 'body shaming' remarks by Kelly.

McCain's co-host Miranda Wilkins chimed in to note, "Megyn Kelly has a teenage daughter, does she not? She's got teenage children, and I'm very curious to see how she talks about people in the home and how that affects her family."

She continued about Kelly's content, "So anyway, it's quite frankly disgusting, and I can't imagine why anybody would want to listen to that for entertainment," to which McCain shared, "Totally agree."

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