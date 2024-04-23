Crocodile Tears: Megyn Kelly Slams House Rep. Ilhan Omar's Daughter for Complaining About College Suspension After Israel Protest Arrest
Megyn Kelly slammed House Rep. Ilhan Omar’s daughter this week after the 21-year-old was suspended from college for her involvement with – and subsequent arrest at – an anti-Israel protest, RadarOnline.com can report.
Kelly criticized Congresswoman Omar’s daughter, Isra Hirsi, during Monday’s episode of The Megyn Kelly Show.
According to Kelly, she had “crocodile tears” for Omar’s daughter after Hirsi claimed that she was “homeless” and without “food support” following her suspension from Bernard College on Thursday.
“Could you spare me?” Kelly, 53, said this week. “I've only got crocodile tears for this person.”
“She decides to paint her time there as like, she was basically just kicked out of the last homeless shelter in New York,” Kelly continued regarding House Rep. Omar’s 21-year-old daughter, “with no food and no roof over her head.”
Meanwhile, Kelly also mocked Omar and Omar’s daughter over unsubstantiated rumors that the Minnesota lawmaker married her own brother to help him obtain U.S. citizenship from Somalia.
Ex-President Donald Trump, as well as MAGA House Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert, have amplified the unsubstantiated conspiracy theory in recent years.
“I think we're being too hard on Ilhan Omar's daughter,” Kelly continued on her show on Monday. “Who, let's face it, for a brief period of time, her uncle became her stepdad when her mom married her brother.”
“So that kind of stuff can cause lasting damage,” Kelly concluded, “which can manifest itself in a number of ways.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, House Rep. Omar’s daughter recently claimed that she was “homeless” after she was suspended from college for attending an anti-Israel protest at Columbia University last week.
Hirsi made the claim during an interview with Teen Vogue on Sunday.
“I was a little bit frantic, like, where am I going to sleep?” Hirsi told the outlet over the weekend. “Where am I going to go? And also, all of my s--- is thrown in a random lot. It's pretty horrible.”
“I don't know when I can go home,” she continued, “and I don't know if I ever will be able to.”
Omar’s daughter also claimed that she “relied on campus for [her] meals” and, following her suspension, did not know what she would do for food.
“I sent them an email like: Hey, I rely on campus for my meals, I rely on my dining plan,” Hirsi explained. “And they were like: Oh, you can come pick up a prepackaged bag of food.”
“A full 48 hours after I was suspended,” the college junior added. “There was no food support, no nothing.”
Hirsi was suspended from Bernard College on Thursday for her involvement in the Gaza Solidarity Encampment at Columbia University.
She and more than 100 other students were also arrested on Thursday after the NYPD entered the Ivy League campus to dismantle the encampment and end the protest.
“It was a very slow process in getting everybody into the cells,” Omar’s 21-year-old daughter said regarding her arrest last week. “I was zip-tied for about seven hours and wasn't released for about eight.”