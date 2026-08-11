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Home > Politics > Meghan McCain

Meghan McCain Demands 'Put Dr. Fauci in Jail' as She Shares Devastating COVID-Era Miscarriage Story After His Texts Are Released

A photo of Meghan McCain alongside a photo of Dr. Anthony Fauci
Source: MEGA

Meghan McCain demanded Dr. Anthony Fauci to be jailed.

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Aug. 11 2026, Published 4:10 p.m. ET

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Freshly leaked texts from Dr. Anthony Fauci alarmed Meghan McCain after she suffered a devastating loss during the COVID-19 pandemic, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Fauci's involvement in policy and the early days of the pandemic are being examined and reviewed by the Senate. While he refused to provide answers during a testimony before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, Senators Ron Johnson and Rand Paul released text messages from that time period.

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Meghan McCain: 'Put Fauci in Jail!'

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A photo of Meghan McCain
Source: MEGA

McCain opened up about her own miscarriage during the pandemic.

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In the exposed texts, Fauci admitted a second dose of the vaccine "theoretically could be associated with miscarriage in the 1st trimester."

McCain, 41, expressed her own health woes during the pandemic, including a sudden miscarriage. She wrote on X, "Put Fauci in jail! I am a woman who was pregnant and had a miscarriage during COVID."

However, the CDC concluded through data that the vaccine "has not been linked to increased health risks for pregnant women or babies."

Fauci's unearthed text suggested the symptoms of the vaccine, including "cytokines storm" and "fever" could pose risk, but didn't definitively conclude the shot itself would be to blame for any miscarriages. In another text, he claimed there was "no data or theoretical reason to believe that vaccinating earlier versus later in pregnancy would be preferred."

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Bill Ackman Claims Wife Had Seven Miscarriages

A photo of Bill Ackman and wife Neri Oxman
Source: MEGA

Bill Ackman was stunned by the Fauci texts.

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McCain wasn't the only public figure who expressed frustration with Fauci's guidance due to experiences with miscarriage.

Billionaire Bill Ackman claimed his wife also suffered similar problems with fertility.

"Neri (and I) had seven miscarriages trying to have a second child during Covid and then the time ran out," he said. "(What was) he thinking?"

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Fauci Clarifies mRNA's Role in Vaccine

A photo of Anthony Fauci
Source: MEGA

Concerns about the mRNA still prevail.

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Fauci also expressed concern regarding public messaging and information spreading about the vaccines.

In one of 34,000 texts recovered from Fauci's government-issued phone, he wrote, "There is this misconception out there that we need to deal with that mRNA somehow can 'get into your genes.' When the misperception get extended to an early developing fetus, the anxiety heightens."

mRNA vaccines stay in the fluid of the cell called the cytoplasm, whereas the DNA remains within the cell's nucleus. The vaccine is not able to alter or edit human genes.

As recently as February 1, 2024, the misconception around mRNA prevails. According to Washington University in St. Louis, "one in six adults (17 percent) surveyed in four states said they’d heard the claim in the last 7 days; 72 percent of those believed it could be true."

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Rand Paul Calls for Contempt Charge

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A photo of Rand Paul
Source: MEGA

The Senate recommended Fauci be held in contempt of Congress.

In addition to the plethora of text messages, Johnson and Paul recovered 522 voicemails from Fauci's phone.

In a press release, they wrote: "Oddly, only three contacts are listed; all other text messages are identified only with phone numbers rather than contact names. It is too early to determine whether any data has been deleted."

As the committee considers the information, the Department of Justice is considering the Senate's recommendation to hold Fauci in contempt of Congress. The medical professional exercised his Fifth Amendment right retentively while appearing before the committee, refusing to answer even mundane questions.

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