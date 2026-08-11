Meghan McCain Demands 'Put Dr. Fauci in Jail' as She Shares Devastating COVID-Era Miscarriage Story After His Texts Are Released

Fauci's involvement in policy and the early days of the pandemic are being examined and reviewed by the Senate. While he refused to provide answers during a testimony before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, Senators Ron Johnson and Rand Paul released text messages from that time period .

Freshly leaked texts from Dr. Anthony Fauci alarmed Meghan McCain after she suffered a devastating loss during the COVID-19 pandemic, RadarOnline.com has learned.

McCain opened up about her own miscarriage during the pandemic.

In the exposed texts, Fauci admitted a second dose of the vaccine "theoretically could be associated with miscarriage in the 1st trimester."

McCain, 41, expressed her own health woes during the pandemic, including a sudden miscarriage. She wrote on X, "Put Fauci in jail! I am a woman who was pregnant and had a miscarriage during COVID."

However, the CDC concluded through data that the vaccine "has not been linked to increased health risks for pregnant women or babies."

Fauci's unearthed text suggested the symptoms of the vaccine, including "cytokines storm" and "fever" could pose risk, but didn't definitively conclude the shot itself would be to blame for any miscarriages. In another text, he claimed there was "no data or theoretical reason to believe that vaccinating earlier versus later in pregnancy would be preferred."