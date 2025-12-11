EXCLUSIVE: Royal Expert Dissects Exactly Why 'Floundering' Meghan Markle is Finding it 'Impossible to Copy Kate Middleton's Magic'
Dec. 11 2025, Published 3:34 p.m. ET
Meghan Markle's latest festive special on Netflix has highlighted a struggle that, according to royal commentators and brand experts, the Duchess of Sussex may never fully overcome – emulating the effortless appeal of Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales.
As RadarOnline.com has reported, the 44-year-old's Meghan, With Love Christmas episode aired just days before Kate, 43, hosted her star-studded Together at Christmas carol concert at Westminster Abbey.
'Cringeworthy' and 'Floundering'
While Meghan's special featured a mix of DIY holiday crafts, cooking demonstrations, and appearances from her husband, Prince Harry and celebrity guests such as tennis player Naomi Osaka, critics were less than impressed to say the least – with the show hammered as "cringeworthy."
Many of the U.K.'s newspaper critics gave it one or two stars, calling it everything from "bizarre" and "quite mad and a little bit sad," with others saying it is clear she is "floundering."
Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams has now said: "Meghan is secretly battling to emulate some of the magic that Kate clearly creates, but it is not working.
"She displayed almost relentless positivity, which actually becomes weary to watch. It seems that she'd like to be a sort of Californian Mary Poppins, practically perfect in every way, and therefore her show just does not have the same level of substance as Kate's carol concert."
Clash with Royal Engagements
The timing of Meghan's special has added to ongoing tensions within the royal family.
Her episode aired on the same day as King Charles III and Queen Camilla hosted a German state visit, and hours after Kate shared a personal letter with carol concert attendees.
In it, the Princess of Wales wrote that Christmas "speaks of love taking form in the simplest most human ways" and "invites us to remember the power of reaching out to one another with generosity of heart, understanding and hope."
Kate's service included readings by Prince William and actress Kate Winslet, alongside performances by Katie Melua and Griff.
The Persistent Rivalry
A source familiar with the royal household said: "It's clear that Meghan continues to feel a rivalry with Kate, going back to their Fab Four days. That dynamic has influenced many of the Sussexes' decisions in the public eye over time."
Fitzwilliams added: "If we look at the timings of many of the things the Sussexes have done, there is often a clash with William and Kate. Recently, for example, there was Harry's visit to Canada at the same time as William's Earthshot trip."
Harry reportedly made an offer to share diaries earlier this year to avoid clashes, but if the offer was accepted, nothing appears to have come from it."
Bad Timing and Personal Crises
Meghan's festive special's release also coincided with personal challenges for the duchess.
Her long-estranged father, Thomas Markle Sr, 81, was recently revealed to be in intensive care in the Philippines following emergency surgery to remove a leg.
His son, Thomas Jr, told a newspaper he was "fighting for his life," and amid huge criticism it was revealed Meghan had reached out to her ill father by having a letter delivered to his hospital bed.
Fitzwilliams said: "It is a decidedly dysfunctional situation to have Meghan on television talking about love and family while her father is said to be fighting for his life in hospital." I don't imagine it has been received in the way Meghan would have hoped, so she and Harry will need to think very carefully about what they do next."