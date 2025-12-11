EXCLUSIVE: Royal Expert Dissects Exactly Why 'Floundering' Meghan Markle is Finding it 'Impossible to Copy Kate Middleton's Magic'

While Meghan's special featured a mix of DIY holiday crafts, cooking demonstrations, and appearances from her husband, Prince Harry and celebrity guests such as tennis player Naomi Osaka, critics were less than impressed to say the least – with the show hammered as "cringeworthy."

Many of the U.K.'s newspaper critics gave it one or two stars, calling it everything from "bizarre" and "quite mad and a little bit sad," with others saying it is clear she is "floundering."

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams has now said: "Meghan is secretly battling to emulate some of the magic that Kate clearly creates, but it is not working.

"She displayed almost relentless positivity, which actually becomes weary to watch. It seems that she'd like to be a sort of Californian Mary Poppins, practically perfect in every way, and therefore her show just does not have the same level of substance as Kate's carol concert."