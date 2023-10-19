Home > Celebrity > relationships Tennis Star Naomi Osaka Ignites Cordae Split Rumors After Cryptic Posts, Scrubs Rapper From Instagram Feed Source: Kyodo/Newscom/The Mega Agency; AdMedia/Newscom/The Mega Agency Naomi Osaka hinted at a split with cryptic social media posts. By: Samantha Benitz Oct. 19 2023, Published 10:10 a.m. ET

Naomi Osaka dropped a telling hint that she and her longtime boyfriend, Cordae, have called it quits months after welcoming their first child together. RadarOnline.com has learned the former Tennis sensation sent the rumor mill into overdrive with cryptic posts on X, formerly Twitter, alluding to trouble in paradise.

Source: Kyodo/Newscom/The Mega Agency Rumors are swirling that she and music star Cordae have split.

"I just want someone that will watch the sunset with me," one message from October 17 read. "The art of loving yourself," another post stated weeks before on September 27. Adding fuel to the split speculation was the fact that both Osaka and Cordae, who have been dating since 2019, also unfollowed each other on social media. She deleted all traces of the Doomsday rapper on her Instagram, which fans believe further suggests the pair have broken up.

I just want someone that will watch the sunset with me. — NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ (@naomiosaka) October 17, 2023

Eagle-eyed fans spotted other signs in her X likes, including one prediction: "You'll be receiving abundance in happiness, money, career, and in love. Get ready to reap the awards. Spirit is proud of you for walking away from those that didn't value you." The duo welcomed their baby girl named Shai, which means "God's gift," in July. Osaka revealed she was expecting in January after withdrawing from the Australian Open.

Source: CRIS CHEW/UPI/Newscom/The Mega Agency The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Shai, in July.

"The past few years have been interesting to say the least, but I find that it's the most challenging times in life that may be the most fun," the athlete wrote. "These few months away from the sport has really given me a new love and appreciation for the game I've dedicated my life to." Alongside a sonogram photo of their child captured during an ultrasound, she wrote, "I realize that life is so short and I don't take any moments for granted, everyday is a new blessing and adventure. I know that I have so much to look forward to in the future, one thing I’m looking forward to is for my kid to watch one of my matches and tell someone, 'that's my mom,' haha." Osaka also shared her plans to get back in action by 2024.

Source: Courtesy Victoria's Secret/MEGA She scrubbed all mention of the rapper from Instagram.

The four-time Grand Slam singles champion confessed to Vogue earlier this year that she wasn't "really sure" how to get ready for parenthood. "This is going to be my first, and I'm really excited," she gushed at the time. Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games. "I know there are things I can buy and classes I can take, but … I think I'm gonna have to go with the flow," she added, noting she was preparing to embrace a new reality. "Everyone I know that has had a kid, it has changed their life." RadarOnline.com has reached out for comment.

