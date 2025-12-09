EXCLUSIVE: Furious Meghan Markle Goes Nuclear Over 'Stolen' Netflix Dress Frockgate Furore — Telling Radar How Accusations Have Caused Her 'Serious Harm'
Dec. 9 2025, Published 6:11 p.m. ET
Meghan Markle has hinted she could be set to launch legal action over her 'Frockgate' storm, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.
The 44-year-old Duchess of Sussex broke her silence to us in a rare statement issued through her spokesman, hitting out at "highly defamatory" allegations she took a dress home from a Variety photo shoot.
Markle Labels Accusation 'Highly Defamatory'
Her team issued us with a rare on-the-record denial after the curious history of a dress Markle wore in the trailer for her With Love, Meghan Christmas holiday special made headlines.
The satin green gown by Galvan, valued at around $1,700, was initially sported by Markle for the shoot that accompanied a Variety shoot from 2022.
But her spokesman has now told us: "The insinuation that any items were taken without the full knowledge and agreement of the on-set stylists or their respective teams is not only categorically false, but also highly defamatory."
He added: "Any items kept were done so in total transparency and in accordance with contractual arrangements."
The use of the phrase "highly defamatory' has led experts to tell Radar it could be a sign Markle could take legal action over the suggestion she "stole" the gown."
One legal expert said: "It is rare for Meghan to hit out at tabloid tales so publicly, and to use language such as 'highly defamatory' shows she really has gone nuclear over this and is clearly raging at the insinuations in the story about the dress."
She could be set to launch a legal suit against those who first spread the rumors on podcasts and social media, a source close to Markle said.
It is understood Markle is seething over suggestions staffers "believed the former starlet allegedly walked off with several items from the shoot without permission," and that it formed part of an alleged "pattern" of her not returning items, including dresses, heels, and jewelry.
Markle's spokesman added, "Individually and collectively, these statements assert that the Duchess committed theft or acted dishonestly. They are false, unsubstantiated, and have caused serious harm to her reputation."
It is normal practice for high-profile figures to sometimes retain items from photoshoots, to avoid potential resale or unauthorized auction in the future, sources close to Markle said.
An insider said it was both "commonplace and prudent" for certain items to be kept to avoid people auctioning items linked to stars – especially members of The Firm, for huge sums of cash in the future.
Markle Accused of 'Not Returning A Lot of Stuff'
Even though Markle, 44, and her 41-year-old husband Harry stepped down as senior working royals in 2020, they remain members of the royal family.
Harry is fifth in the line of succession to the throne, and the couple have retained their duke and duchess titles — but are barred from using them for commercial gain.
Markle's denial over 'Frockgate' comes after a tabloid published a story repeating claims Markle had "pilfered" the emerald green dress from a Variety photoshoot.
The piece quoted a podcast episode titled Exclusive: Meghan Markle New Stealing Allegations from March last year.
It alleged the duchess did not return "a lot of stuff" from the photoshoot. Markle wore the emerald-green Galvan 'Ushuaia' one-shouldered gown to promote the With Love, Meghan Holiday Celebration in photos shared by both Netflix and the Duchess of Sussex on November 10.
Several fashion publications quickly confirmed it was the identical frock Markle wore in a 2022 Variety cover article and accompanying photoshoot.
Journalist Vanessa Grigoriadis claimed during a March 2024 appearance on Andrew Gold's Heretics podcast she was told Markle allegedly walked off with several items from the shoot without permission.
Grigoriadis first brought up how Markle allegedly had a history of taking home pricey items from photo shoots, referring to an instance author Tom Bower wrote about in his 2022 book, Revenge.
While living in Toronto and still an actress on Suits, Markle filmed an ad for the Canadian department store Reitman's and demanded a pair of expensive designer heels for the photoshoot, it was claimed.
"To the surprise of the wardrobe staff, she forgot to leave behind the Aquazzura shoes," he wrote about how the former starlet walked off with the pricey pumps.
Markle later wore the identical Aquazzura "Very Matilde" crisscross suede pumps during the November 2017 photo call to announce her engagement to Harry, and has been photographed in the accessory numerous times since.
"I have since heard, in a more recent photoshoot of Meghan's, there was also a lot of stuff that was not returned after Meghan wore it in a very high-profile photo shoot," Grigoriadis said, strongly hinting it was the Variety shoot since that was Markle's last major one at the time of the podcast appearance.
The journalist noted, "sticky fingers at the end of a photoshoot is not unheard of. It does happen from time to time."