EXCLUSIVE: Furious Meghan Markle Goes Nuclear Over 'Stolen' Netflix Dress Frockgate Furore — Telling Radar How Accusations Have Caused Her 'Serious Harm'

Her team issued us with a rare on-the-record denial after the curious history of a dress Markle wore in the trailer for her With Love, Meghan Christmas holiday special made headlines.

The satin green gown by Galvan, valued at around $1,700, was initially sported by Markle for the shoot that accompanied a Variety shoot from 2022.

But her spokesman has now told us: "The insinuation that any items were taken without the full knowledge and agreement of the on-set stylists or their respective teams is not only categorically false, but also highly defamatory."

He added: "Any items kept were done so in total transparency and in accordance with contractual arrangements."

The use of the phrase "highly defamatory' has led experts to tell Radar it could be a sign Markle could take legal action over the suggestion she "stole" the gown."

One legal expert said: "It is rare for Meghan to hit out at tabloid tales so publicly, and to use language such as 'highly defamatory' shows she really has gone nuclear over this and is clearly raging at the insinuations in the story about the dress."