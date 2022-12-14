'You Would See It Play Out': Meghan Markle Became 'Scapegoat' For The Palace As Feud With Royal Family Raged On

"There was a real kind of war against Meghan and I've certainly seen evidence there was negative briefing from the Palace against Prince Harry and Meghan to suit other peoples' agendas," said Jenny Afia, a partner at Schillings Law Firm in London.

A friend of Markle's echoed those remarks and said the Duchess of Sussex was often blamed for drama within the royal family.

"They would feed stories on her whether they were true or not to avoid other less favorable stories being printed," shared Lucy Fraser, a former PR manager.