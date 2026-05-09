EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle 'Hopping With Rage' After Steve Irwin's Family's 'Brutal Snub' — Over a Kangaroo
May 8 2026, Published 8:00 p.m. ET
Meghan Markle is said to be furious after the Irwin family publicly celebrated Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, for helping name a baby kangaroo at Australia Zoo – reigniting tensions amid claims the Sussexes were previously frozen out by the conservationist dynasty during a visit to Australia.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the controversy erupted after Robert Irwin revealed William, 43, Catherine, 44, and their children Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 11, and Prince Louis, eight, helped choose the name "Cwtch" – the Welsh word for "cuddle" – for a new eastern grey kangaroo joey at Australia Zoo in Queensland.
Robert Irwin Kangaroo Naming Tribute Sparks Sussex Tension Claims
Robert, son of the late wildlife icon Steve Irwin, shared the announcement in a video posted online alongside his mother, Terri Irwin, and sister Bindi Irwin.
But insiders now told us the affectionate royal collaboration has caused anger behind the scenes in Montecito.
One source close to the Sussexes alleged Harry, 41, and Markle, 44, had hoped to connect privately with the Irwins during previous visits to Australia but felt quietly sidelined because of the family's close relationship with the Waleses.
The insider added, "Harry and Meghan were very interested in meeting the Irwins because of their shared interest in conservation work, but the feeling was that the family's loyalties were firmly with William and Catherine. Meghan has taken the kangaroo naming story as another very public reminder of where those allegiances lie, and is hopping with rage as a result."
'Harry and Meghan Were Never Embraced in the Same Way'
Another source familiar with the situation claimed the highly publicized nature of the Waleses' involvement particularly irritated Markle.
They added: "It is not really about the kangaroo itself. It is the symbolism of it all – the glowing public praise for William and Catherine and the sense that Harry and Meghan were never embraced in the same way despite trying to build connections in Australia."
In the Instagram video announcing the joey's name, Robert praised the Wales family for helping choose the title Cwtch.
He said, "I'm very proud to announce that my friends, the Wales family, helped us to name our beautiful new joey.
"Our new joey's name is Cwtch, which is Welsh for 'cuddle,' the absolute perfect name for a joey kangaroo 'cause at this age, they love a cuddle, and they spend most of their time inside that pouch with their mom."
Prince George, Prince Louis And Princess Charlotte Thanked By Robert Irwin
Robert also thanked the Wales children directly for their contribution to the naming process.
He continued: "I want to say a particular thank you to Prince George, Prince Louis, and Princess Charlotte for your help in finding this little one a brilliant name."
The young conservationist also praised the family's broader commitment to environmental causes and wildlife protection, an area long championed by both William and Catherine through royal initiatives focused on sustainability and conservation.
Robert added, "It is so important that we conserve all of our animals, including the icons, the kangaroos. These guys play a very important role in the Australian bush, and out there in the ecosystem, they are just crucial.
"With all of the animals that we support and all of the wildlife conservation efforts that we have around the world, it's all about making sure we give back to the wildlife, and the wild places where they live."
He concluded the clip by saying: "So, Cwtch is now proudly part of our family here, at Australia Zoo."
Terri later described it as "so special" that Catherine, William, and their children had selected the name, while royal fans flooded social media with supportive comments celebrating the collaboration between the Wales family and Australia Zoo.
One supporter wrote: "What a great and thoughtful name."
Another added, "Aww, my goodness, what a little cutie. And great job, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, on coming up with this adorable name."
A third royal fan gushed: "We saw Cwtch yesterday! And we're all the way from Wales, too."