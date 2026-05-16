EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle 'Still Reeling' Over Snub From One of World's Most Influential A-Listers

The source added: "As the weeks passed and no invitation arrived, people around Meghan kept trying to manage her expectations, but she refused to believe she'd actually been left off the list. She was still hoping something would materialize at the last minute.

"When the gala ultimately happened without them there, it hit her very hard emotionally. She saw it as a humiliating public reminder that, despite all the publicity, networking, and efforts to reposition herself within Hollywood and fashion circles, she still hasn't regained the level of elite social acceptance she believes she deserves and is reeling from this snub from Anna."

During Paris Fashion Week in November, Markle attended a Balenciaga show after reportedly arranging the appearance herself.

Sources said she left the event "totally buzzing" after socializing with stars including Anne Hathaway, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, and FKA Twigs.

But it was Markle's interaction with Wintour that sparked the most attention.

Despite years of rumored tensions between the pair, Anna was photographed embracing Markle before reportedly complimenting her appearance.

Wintor told Markle: "Nice to see you." She then added, "Beautiful Cherie. You look amazing."