EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle 'Still Reeling' Over Snub From One of World's Most Influential A-Listers
May 16 2026, Published 1:00 p.m. ET
Meghan Markle is said to have been left "humiliated" after failing to secure an invitation to this year's Met Gala, with insiders telling RadarOnline.com the Duchess of Sussex is still reeling from being frozen out of fashion's most exclusive guest list despite believing she had repaired relations with Vogue powerbroker Anna Wintour.
The ex-Suits actress, 44, and Prince Harry, 41, were notably absent from the annual celebrity spectacle, held earlier this month at New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art, despite Markle's increasingly visible attempts to rebuild connections within elite fashion and entertainment circles.
The snub came only weeks after Netflix chief executive Ted Sarandos and the streamer's chief content officer Bela Bajaria apparently unfollowed Markle on social media, fueling speculation the Sussexes' influence inside Hollywood has sharply declined.
Sources now claim Markle genuinely expected an invitation following a warm public exchange with Wintour during Paris Fashion Week last year.
An insider told us: "Meghan had convinced herself this was finally going to be the year she and Harry made their Met Gala debut. After that very public interaction with Anna Wintour in Paris, she genuinely came away believing the frostiness between them had thawed completely.
"From Meghan's perspective, Anna was warm, complimentary, and engaging – and she interpreted that as a clear signal that the door had been reopened to fashion's inner sanctum."
A 'Humiliating Public Reminder'
The source added: "As the weeks passed and no invitation arrived, people around Meghan kept trying to manage her expectations, but she refused to believe she'd actually been left off the list. She was still hoping something would materialize at the last minute.
"When the gala ultimately happened without them there, it hit her very hard emotionally. She saw it as a humiliating public reminder that, despite all the publicity, networking, and efforts to reposition herself within Hollywood and fashion circles, she still hasn't regained the level of elite social acceptance she believes she deserves and is reeling from this snub from Anna."
During Paris Fashion Week in November, Markle attended a Balenciaga show after reportedly arranging the appearance herself.
Sources said she left the event "totally buzzing" after socializing with stars including Anne Hathaway, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, and FKA Twigs.
But it was Markle's interaction with Wintour that sparked the most attention.
Despite years of rumored tensions between the pair, Anna was photographed embracing Markle before reportedly complimenting her appearance.
Wintor told Markle: "Nice to see you." She then added, "Beautiful Cherie. You look amazing."
According to insiders, Markle interpreted the exchange as a sign that the hostility surrounding her in fashion circles had finally eased.
One source said, "Anna was gracious, charming, and entirely professional when they crossed paths in Paris, and Meghan read far more into that interaction than perhaps was intended. From Meghan's point of view, it wasn't just polite small talk – she genuinely believed it symbolized a reset in their relationship and a sign that the hostility and tension of previous years had finally been put behind them."
The insider added, "Meghan came away from that encounter feeling optimistic that she was being welcomed back into the upper echelon of the fashion world. She thought it meant influential people were ready to embrace her socially again and that opportunities which had previously been closed off – like the Met Gala – were suddenly back on the table."
The reported rift between Markle and Wintour dates back to 2022, when plans for a major Vogue feature involving Markle allegedly collapsed following disagreements surrounding editorial demands and global coverage expectations.
Further embarrassment has come from the fact that Beyoncé, who once publicly praised Markle's "courage and leadership," co-chaired this year's Met Gala but was apparently unable – or unwilling – to help secure the Sussexes an invitation.
'Meghan is Deeply Disappointed'
Another insider claimed: "Meghan is deeply disappointed because she truly believed the relationships she has spent years cultivating with major celebrities and industry power players would ultimately open doors for her at events like the Met Gala.
"In her mind, she and Harry move in the same social orbit as these people, so being excluded felt both confusing and personally insulting."
The source added: "Behind the scenes, the snub has absolutely been interpreted as more than just a missed invitation. For Meghan, it was seen as a very visible statement about where she currently stands in Hollywood and fashion circles.
"There's a feeling within her camp that this wasn't accidental – it was a deliberate indication that she and Harry are still viewed as outsiders by a lot of the industry elite."