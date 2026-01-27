Meghan Markle and Prince Harry 'Mounting Last-Ditch Attempt to Crack Hollywood' After String of Showbiz Failures

The project couldn't come at a better time for the pair. It's no secret they've struggled to find their professional footing since leaving the royal family in 2020. Success has been especially elusive for Markle, 44, whose numerous endeavors and rebrands have fallen short of expectations.

Her first podcast, Archetypes, was canceled after one season in 2023 and her second, Confessions of a Female Founder, went on hiatus in June; she's also received mixed reviews on her lifestyle brand As Ever and Netflix lifestyle show, With Love, Meghan... which has yet to be renewed for a third season.

A source told RadarOnline.com the former Suits star is "desperate" for a hit and that she and Harry, 41, know how much is riding on their latest venture.

"This is a make-or-break moment," said the source. "Quite simply, this has to work out, or Meghan will be back at the drawing board, and that's putting it politely."