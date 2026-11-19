Their departure ended their reliance on royal funding and prompted the couple to pursue lucrative opportunities in entertainment, publishing, and business while raising their two children in Montecito, California.

Speaking at the 2025 Fortune Most Powerful Women Summit, Markle emphasized the importance of financial independence.

"I think in this day and age, we all need to be able to have our autonomy – that is a huge element of that," the former actress pointed out.

Her and Harry's biggest commercial breakthrough came through Netflix, which reportedly agreed to a deal worth approximately $100million, although the couple's actual earnings from the streamer remain undisclosed.

Their production company, Archewell Productions, subsequently released documentaries including Harry & Meghan, Polo and Heart of Invictus.

Netflix renewed its partnership with the Sussexes in 2025 under a multiyear first-look agreement, allowing the streaming company priority consideration of future projects.

A separate Spotify agreement, reportedly valued at approximately $20million, ended after the couple produced limited podcast content.