EXCLUSIVE: Every Way Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Fund Lavish Life Revealed
Nov. 19 2026, Published 9:00 a.m. ET
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's bills are said to be around $6million a year, and RadarOnline.com can reveal they now draw income to keep funding it from their old streaming deals, publishing, investments, and commercial ventures after abandoning their roles as working royals.
Markle, 45, and Harry, 42, relocated to the United States in 2020 after announcing plans to become financially independent.
Inside Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Multi-Million-Dollar Empire
Their departure ended their reliance on royal funding and prompted the couple to pursue lucrative opportunities in entertainment, publishing, and business while raising their two children in Montecito, California.
Speaking at the 2025 Fortune Most Powerful Women Summit, Markle emphasized the importance of financial independence.
"I think in this day and age, we all need to be able to have our autonomy – that is a huge element of that," the former actress pointed out.
Her and Harry's biggest commercial breakthrough came through Netflix, which reportedly agreed to a deal worth approximately $100million, although the couple's actual earnings from the streamer remain undisclosed.
Their production company, Archewell Productions, subsequently released documentaries including Harry & Meghan, Polo and Heart of Invictus.
Netflix renewed its partnership with the Sussexes in 2025 under a multiyear first-look agreement, allowing the streaming company priority consideration of future projects.
A separate Spotify agreement, reportedly valued at approximately $20million, ended after the couple produced limited podcast content.
Book Advances and Princess Diana's Inheritance Cushioned Split
Harry previously explained that securing commercial contracts became necessary after his family withdrew financial support from him and his wife.
During his and Markle's 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, he said: "We didn't have a plan. That was suggested by somebody else by the point of where my family literally cut me off financially, and I had to afford… afford security for us."
Publishing has provided another significant revenue stream for the Sussexes.
Harry's memoir, Spare, is thought to have attracted an advance of at least $20million, although his exact contractual arrangements have never been publicly confirmed.
His publisher announced charitable contributions from the book's proceeds, including $1.5million for Sentebale and around $400,000 for WellChild.
Markle also entered publishing with her children's book The Bench, reportedly securing an advance approaching $700,000.
Harry additionally inherited an estimated $10million from his late mother, Princess Diana, providing financial security during the couple's transition from Britain to the US.
He acknowledged the inheritance during his interview with Winfrey.
Harry said: "Without that, we would not have been able to do this."
As Ever Traffic Slump Clouds Lifestyle Ambitions
Markle has meanwhile pursued entrepreneurship through her lifestyle company, As Ever, launched in 2025 with products including preserves, honey and decorative flower sprinkles.
Its initial collection sold out rapidly, followed by wine, chocolate collaborations and other premium offerings.
However, the company's revenue and profitability have not been publicly disclosed, and traffic on the business' website is said to have plummeted.
Markle's investment portfolio also includes Clevr Blends, Cesta Collective, Highbrow Hippie, Midi Health and fashion technology platform OneOff.
The duchess previously operated a ShopMy affiliate storefront, earning potential commissions through curated fashion recommendations, before closing the page in September 2025.
High-Fee Speaking Gigs Help Pay Montecito Bills
Public speaking represents another potential source of substantial income for Harry and Markle.
Both Sussexes joined the Harry Walker Agency in 2020, offering appearances at corporate conferences, industry gatherings and community events.
Harry reportedly commanded $50,000 for an appearance at Washington's 2026 IAPP Global Summit.
Despite their extensive commercial activities, the couple has not publicly disclosed their combined annual income, investment returns, or household expenditure.
Speaking on The Jamie Kern Lima Show in 2025, Markle acknowledged the practical necessity of employment.
She said: "I need to work because it fills my cup. Also, we need to work for practical reasons. You need to work, pay your bills, you need to work."