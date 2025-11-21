EXCLUSIVE: Meghan and Harry's 'Divorce' Bombshell — How 'Split Could Cost Prince $60Million' as 'Diva Duchess' Wife May Go for 'Half of His Money'
Nov. 21 2025, Published 2:00 p.m. ET
Meghan Markle is said to have suffered a public breakdown recently in California, which has led to speculation the "Diva" Duchess' marriage to Prince Harry is falling apart, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
According to an eyewitness, the 44-year-old was spotted "fighting back tears" and appeared "overwhelmed" while visiting a bookstore near Montecito, in what many think is proof things are falling apart for Markle.
Markle's Social Media Antics Leave Harry Raging
"She's an actress and can put on a brave face, but the mask was slipping," the tipster claimed. Markle and Harry are said to be butting heads over how much of their children they want to put on social media.
Last month, Markle gave brief glimpses of their kids Archie, six, and Lilibet, four, during a Halloween-themed video she posted on Instagram. The California obscured her children's faces by photographing them from behind. While Markle took the post down, the slightly blurry faces went viral, and it is believed to have ruffled Harry's feathers.
"The reality is, from what I've learned, what I've seen, what I've heard, and experienced, especially through the Parents Network, is you should be really, really worried, concerned, and cautious about putting photographs of your kids online, especially now," Harry cautioned during an appearance on the Hasan Minhaj Doesn't Know podcast on October 29.
The 41-year-old added at the time: "With this surge of unregulated AI, you just don't know where it's going to go and how it’s going to be used."
Markle's 'Exit' Strategy Exposed?
The famous pair left their U.K. palace duties behind in 2020 to pursue lucrative Hollywood deals and stay out of the limelight.
"One of the many reasons they left the U.K. was because they didn’t want to be chased by paparazzi," a new royal source spilled. "They wanted to lead a very private life. It is hypocritical of her to want a private life, then you're posting pictures of the kids on social media."
"Harry is upset about it because, obviously, he grew up in the spotlight. He knows what it’s like," the source claimed.
Even with several failed projects, the former Suits actress is giving acting another shot, as she was recently seen shooting a cameo for the upcoming comedy Close Personal Friends alongside Brie Larson and Jack Quaid, and the source claimed Markle's new gig could be her way of establishing an exit strategy from her marriage.
"Acting could be her attempt to gain independence in case they pull the trigger on their marriage," the insider said. "It could be her saying, 'I need to go back to my roots. I need to go back to my own kind of thing.' It's her backup plan in case she exits.”
According to sources, a potential high-profile divorce could shake up Harry's bank account, as he would lose about $60million of his fortune. And famed L.A.-based lawyer Louis J. Shapiro explained since California is considered a community property state, any income earned during the marriage could be split in half, "unless they have a prenuptial agreement no one knows about.”
Harry could also find himself paying child support if Markle were awarded primary custody of the kids, Shapiro predicted.
Still Holding On To Marriage
A source said: Meghan would, of course, fight hard for her half of the money. Everything that they’ve earned post-royal life, and I think she would be the first one to say it, is because of her. She’s the one with all the contacts. She's the one with the Hollywood connections.
"She may go for half his money, and maybe more, because she would say, 'Everything we got is because of me.'"
Despite the noise and rumors, one longtime friend described their relationship as still holding on strong, as they claimed, "There have been periods when the turmoil never seemed to stop, and strangely, it kept them united.
"They've learned to function within the chaos. Constant drama and chaos, and mayhem seem to be all that is tying them together at the moment."