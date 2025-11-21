EXCLUSIVE: Meghan and Harry's 'Divorce' Bombshell — How 'Split Could Cost Prince $60Million' as 'Diva Duchess' Wife May Go for 'Half of His Money'

"She's an actress and can put on a brave face, but the mask was slipping," the tipster claimed. Markle and Harry are said to be butting heads over how much of their children they want to put on social media.

Last month, Markle gave brief glimpses of their kids Archie, six, and Lilibet, four, during a Halloween-themed video she posted on Instagram. The California obscured her children's faces by photographing them from behind. While Markle took the post down, the slightly blurry faces went viral, and it is believed to have ruffled Harry's feathers.

"The reality is, from what I've learned, what I've seen, what I've heard, and experienced, especially through the Parents Network, is you should be really, really worried, concerned, and cautious about putting photographs of your kids online, especially now," Harry cautioned during an appearance on the Hasan Minhaj Doesn't Know podcast on October 29.

The 41-year-old added at the time: "With this surge of unregulated AI, you just don't know where it's going to go and how it’s going to be used."