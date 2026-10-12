EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle's Plan to 'Use Princess Eugenie to Promote As Ever Brand Scuppered'
Oct. 12 2026, Published 7:40 p.m. ET
Meghan Markle is said to have been hoping she could help strengthen her lifestyle brand As Ever through Princess Eugenie – but sources have told RadarOnline.com the apparent plan has suffered a major setback as the royal cousins are becoming increasingly distant as tensions within the monarchy deepen.
The Duchess of Sussex, 45, and Prince Harry, 42, have long maintained close ties with Eugenie, 36, and her husband Jack Brooksbank, 40.
Princess Eugenie's Friendship With Sussexes Faces Growing Strain
But their relationship is said to have been under pressure following renewed scrutiny of Eugenie's parents, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, 66, and Sarah Ferguson, 66, over their associations with convicted predator Jeffrey Epstein.
A source claimed: "Eugenie has become very reluctant to maintain the same level of contact with the Sussexes, despite their longstanding friendship.
"The change has disappointed Harry, who previously regarded his younger cousin as one of his most dependable allies within the royal family."
Eugenie maintained contact with the couple after they stepped back from official royal duties in 2020 and relocated to California.
She also appeared in the Sussexes' Netflix documentary, Harry & Meghan, which explored their departure from royal life and their relationship with the monarchy.
Their friendship had survived considerable public controversy, including the publication of Harry's memoir, Spare, in 2023.
Family Controversies Complicate Princess Eugenie's Royal Relationships
However, Eugenie's position has become increasingly complicated following renewed attention surrounding her father's relationship with Epstein.
Neither Eugenie nor her sister Princess Beatrice, 38, has been accused of participating in Epstein's crimes.
Both women nevertheless face questions about how their association with their parents could affect their standing within the royal family.
Palace sources claimed Eugenie is particularly concerned about preserving relationships with King Charles, 77, and Prince William, 44.
Maintaining visible connections with Harry and Markle could potentially complicate those relationships, given the continuing estrangement between the Sussexes and senior royals.
Our insider suggested Eugenie has consequently become "less enthusiastic about arranging meetings with the couple."
Insiders have also claimed Harry and Markle hoped to spend more time with Eugenie's family in Portugal, where Brooksbank has professional connections.
The Sussexes' recent return to Britain was expected to create further opportunities for family gatherings, but our sources say the Sussexes have not even met Eugenie again since their UK comeback.
Separate Careers and Royal Loyalties Shape Future of Friendship
Markle has meanwhile concentrated on developing As Ever, her lifestyle business, alongside television production and other commercial ventures.
The brand has become an important element of her professional identity following the couple's withdrawal from official royal responsibilities.
Eugenie has established her own career in the art world while raising her children with Brooksbank.
Her friendship with Harry predates his marriage to Markle and has remained separate from his disputes with other relatives in the past.
Eugenie's apparent distancing comes as William continues preparing for his succession to the throne, with speculation mounting surrounding the future roles of his extended royal family members such as Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice.
Harry and Markle have continued pursuing charitable and commercial interests independently of the monarchy.
Insider Claims Princess Eugenie's Distance Could Undermine As Ever Plans
A royal insider claimed: "Meghan's friendship with Eugenie has always had an obvious personal significance, but there would also be considerable appeal in having somebody with Eugenie's royal connections associated with the lifestyle Meghan is trying to create through As Ever.
"The brand is built around entertaining, hospitality, beautiful surroundings and a particular vision of family life. Eugenie moves naturally in those circles, has strong connections in Britain and Europe, and represents the sort of established social world that Meghan is attempting to reach through her business.
"That doesn't necessarily mean Eugenie would have been expected to become an official ambassador or appear in advertising campaigns. Sometimes the value of a relationship comes simply from being seen together, sharing experiences and introducing a brand to people who might otherwise have little interest in it."
The source added, "From a commercial perspective, even an informal association with another royal figure could generate enormous publicity. A photograph of the two women entertaining together, or Eugenie appearing at an event connected to As Ever, would inevitably attract international attention.
"But there is a fundamental difference between having a close personal friendship and being willing to involve yourself in somebody else's commercial enterprise. Eugenie has her own professional reputation, her own family responsibilities and her own relationships within the monarchy to consider.
"If Meghan had hoped that their friendship might eventually create opportunities for As Ever, Eugenie's apparent reluctance to become more publicly involved would represent a disappointment. Her distance from the Sussexes has scuppered Meghan's plan to use her to promote and maybe develop products in Britain."