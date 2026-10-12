EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle's Plan to 'Use Princess Eugenie to Promote As Ever Brand Scuppered'

But their relationship is said to have been under pressure following renewed scrutiny of Eugenie's parents, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, 66, and Sarah Ferguson, 66, over their associations with convicted predator Jeffrey Epstein.

A source claimed: "Eugenie has become very reluctant to maintain the same level of contact with the Sussexes, despite their longstanding friendship.

"The change has disappointed Harry, who previously regarded his younger cousin as one of his most dependable allies within the royal family."

Eugenie maintained contact with the couple after they stepped back from official royal duties in 2020 and relocated to California.

She also appeared in the Sussexes' Netflix documentary, Harry & Meghan, which explored their departure from royal life and their relationship with the monarchy.

Their friendship had survived considerable public controversy, including the publication of Harry's memoir, Spare, in 2023.