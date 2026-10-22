EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle's 'Lavish UK and US Spending' Raises Fresh Money Questions for Sussexes

The appearance comes amid mounting speculation about the Sussexes' finances, their expensive California estate and the commercial performance of Markle's lifestyle brand, As Ever.

An insider familiar with the couple's circumstances exclusively told us their spending was attracting increasing scrutiny, as there appears to be no answer to how they are going to continue to be able to bankroll their lavish lifestyles without huge incomes.

Our source claimed: "Harry and Meghan have spent years building relationships with some incredibly wealthy and influential people, and there is no question that those connections, alongside their commercial deals, have helped them maintain an extraordinarily expensive lifestyle.

"But the question is whether the money coming in can continue to match the money going out. They have become accustomed to a certain standard of living, and once you are operating at that level, it is very difficult to scale things back. There is a big difference between being able to afford that lifestyle today and being able to sustain it for another 10 or 20 years.