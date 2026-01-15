EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle's 40 Hair Style Changes in Just 3 Weeks! Diva Duchess' Hair Stylist Lifts Lid on Reality of Servicing Ex-Actress' Demands

The insight comes from George Northwood, 47, the celebrity hairdresser who worked closely with Meghan during her time as a working royal, including international tours soon after her 2018 marriage to Prince Harry , 41.

Meghan Markle has built a reputation for immaculate polish on the world stage, and the sheer intensity behind that image has now been laid bare by the stylist who traveled with her, revealing a pace and scale of change insiders told RadarOnline.com reflects her insistence on control, precision, and constant reinvention.

That pressure was amplified by rigid schedules, unforgiving optics, and the knowledge that every look would be dissected globally.

Ex-actress Meghan, now 44, had entered royal life from a background in television and fashion, and those around her say she approached appearances with an actor's eye for detail and a producer's appetite for options.

Her stylist created dozens of looks in just weeks.

He added: "Meghan always had ideas, but then she'd let me run. And Harry was very, very good at noticing her hair."

Northwood has now described the experience in candid terms, saying: "Working with Meghan was a game-changer. I loved her from day one. I went on tour with them to Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and Tonga and we did 40 looks in three weeks."

Sources close to Meghan's royal tours said the dizzying volume of hair looks was extraordinary by royal standards, even if not unusual in entertainment.

One insider said: "Meghan came in with a performer's mindset. Every outfit, every appearance, had to feel distinct.

"That translated into constant hair changes that pushed the team hard."

Another added: "It was not diva behavior so much as an actress refusing to repeat herself when the cameras were rolling nonstop."

Northwood emphasized that the environment could be far from glamorous.

He said: "Royal tours are not glamorous all the time. I did Meghan's hair in Morocco in the airport toilets. We had 10 minutes."

He contrasted the demands with celebrity work, noting: "A celebrity can arrive whenever they're ready. A royal has to be out that door at this time, no negotiation. You have three minutes to get that hair into a bun."