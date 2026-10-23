EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle 'Could Be Called to Give Evidence' in Probe Into Alleged Child Abuse Images Involving Father Thomas, 82
Oct. 23 2026, Published 7:09 p.m. ET
Meghan Markle could be asked to give evidence if investigators examining disturbing allegations against her estranged father seek information about warnings she received eight years ago about him, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.
The 45-year-old duchess, who has had no contact with Thomas Markle Sr., 82, since before her 2018 wedding to Prince Harry, 42, has revealed she was informed of allegations concerning her father that year.
Meghan's Past Warning Resurfaces in Father's Probe
Her disclosure follows reports police in the Philippines are investigating claims her half-brother, Thomas Markle Jr., 60, discovered suspected child sexual abuse material among their father's belongings in Cebu.
In a statement, Markle said: "I am deeply distressed at the news that has come to light in the last 24 hours, and my thoughts are with any children who may have been harmed."
She added: "In 2018, a letter was sent to the Metropolitan Police and Royalty and Specialist Protection. That letter was subsequently shared with me."
The Duchess continued: "It made troubling and disturbing allegations against my father, and I was given assurances that these were being investigated."
Sources tell us her acknowledgment of the earlier warning raises the possibility investigators could seek clarification about what information she received, should it become relevant to their inquiries.
However, there is no evidence Meghan witnessed any alleged wrongdoing, possesses material connected to the reported discovery, or has been identified as a potential witness.
Thomas Markle Jr.'s Shocking Discovery Sparks Police Report
Thomas Jr. is said to have submitted a sworn statement to police in Cebu after allegedly discovering hundreds – and potentially thousands – of suspected illegal images while sorting through family possessions and computer files.
He said: "When I found this material I was horrified and I had no option but to report my dad."
Thomas Jr., who helped care for his father following a serious stroke in 2022, described feeling betrayed by the alleged discovery.
He added: "I have supported, cared for him and helped him for years – but that stops now."
Thomas Jr. continued: "I won't speak to my father ever again unless I'm called to give evidence against him."
FBI Contacted as Allegations Against Thomas Markle Emerge
It was reported Thomas Jr. contacted American authorities in July about his father, including the FBI, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and police in Pennsylvania.
A source said: "An FBI agent has already requested the contact details of investigators leading the case in the Philippines.
"There is a strong precedent for cases in circumstances like this to be investigated by the FBI."
The FBI has not publicly confirmed opening an investigation, and the allegations against Thomas Sr. remain unproven.
No criminal charges were identified in the reports.
Thomas Jr. also reportedly told a friend: "I felt betrayed, angry and disgusted – and realized I had to report him."
Could Meghan Markle Be Called to Give Evidence?
Markle's relationship with her father deteriorated publicly before her marriage to Harry, and the two have remained estranged.
The duchess has not indicated whether she would cooperate with investigators if formally approached.
A well-placed source told us: "The fact Meghan has acknowledged receiving information about earlier allegations could make her relevant to investigators trying to establish what was known and when. That does not mean she has evidence of wrongdoing, but they may want to understand precisely what the letter contained and what assurances she was subsequently given, and could lead to her being questioned, or even to give evidence in a court case if her father is pulled up in front of the courts.
"This places Meghan in an extraordinarily uncomfortable position. She has been estranged from her father for years, yet allegations concerning him have now resurfaced in circumstances that could potentially draw her into a criminal investigation. The emotional implications are obvious, particularly when she has already expressed distress about the reports.
"There is a significant difference between being mentioned in connection with an investigation and actually being required to give evidence. Investigators would first need to establish whether Meghan possesses information relevant to the allegations. But it is highly likely as his daughter she could be cross-examined if this reaches the courts."