Meghan Markle Faces Backlash for Charging Customers $32 for As Ever Honey — As Critics Slam the 'Luxury Price Without the Luxury Product'

Critics slammed the sticker-shock prices, especially when compared to other respected high-end honeys that sell for less than half as much.

Meghan Markle faced backlash after unveiling a new flavor of As Ever honey priced at $32 a jar, while quietly raising the prices of several previously released products to match the eye-watering cost, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The cost of the originally $28 Orange Blossom Honey has been bumped up to $32 per jar.

Calling it a "floral gift of summer," Markle proclaimed on her As Ever Instagram page, "Our long-awaited Lavender Honey has arrived, alongside a small re-release of single jars of our Orange Blossom Honey."

Noting the first product was "sourced from Spain," the description read: "This floral honey offers a gentle, aromatic character with a delicate finish that lingers beautifully. Whether stirred into tea, drizzled over desserts, or enjoyed by the spoonful."

Originally released during As Ever's first restock in June 2025, the Orange Blossom Honey already raised eyebrows with its $28 price tag. Now, Markle has bumped it up to $32, bringing the returning favorite in line with the brand's latest premium-priced honey.