Meghan Markle Faces Backlash for Charging Customers $32 for As Ever Honey — As Critics Slam the 'Luxury Price Without the Luxury Product'
July 1 2026, Published 2:41 p.m. ET
Meghan Markle faced backlash after unveiling a new flavor of As Ever honey priced at $32 a jar, while quietly raising the prices of several previously released products to match the eye-watering cost, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Critics slammed the sticker-shock prices, especially when compared to other respected high-end honeys that sell for less than half as much.
As Ever Selling Honey For a Whopping $32 Per Jar
Calling it a "floral gift of summer," Markle proclaimed on her As Ever Instagram page, "Our long-awaited Lavender Honey has arrived, alongside a small re-release of single jars of our Orange Blossom Honey."
Noting the first product was "sourced from Spain," the description read: "This floral honey offers a gentle, aromatic character with a delicate finish that lingers beautifully. Whether stirred into tea, drizzled over desserts, or enjoyed by the spoonful."
Originally released during As Ever's first restock in June 2025, the Orange Blossom Honey already raised eyebrows with its $28 price tag. Now, Markle has bumped it up to $32, bringing the returning favorite in line with the brand's latest premium-priced honey.
More Prestigious Honey Brands Cost Far Less
Critics were quick to balk at the price, especially when comparing it to rival brands, including s Highgrove line, where organic honey produced by bees on his Gloucestershire estate sells for just $11 for a 7oz jar.
Others pointed out the belief that local honey can help fight seasonal allergies at a much more reasonable price point.
One person claimed on Reddit that there was a "lavender farm less than two hours from my home that offers a container of lavender honey with two additional ounces at only $15."
'What Justifies the Price Point?'
After Markle's product drop on June 30, observers jumped on the cost controversy.
"She marks her product up SO much compared to like items, so what justifies the price point? Who advised the pricing of the items? It seems sloppy to me. Price does not equate to exclusivity or prestige. The actual product quality does," one user observed on X.
"I can get pure organic Australian lavender honey straight from the hive. For $13.80," a person from Down Under scoffed.
"Imagine paying that much money for honey that came from Spain and not 'Meghan’s beehives,'" a third person sneered about how Markle featured beekeeping in her now-canceled Netflix lifestyle series With Love, Meghan, while working on her honey-making skills in subsequent social media videos.
"Luxury price without the luxury product," a fourth person huffed on Reddit.
As Ever Reportedly Has a Massive Back Inventory
A fifth person questioned why the former actress was marking up the price of her products when she reportedly has a massive backstock of As Ever items that are allegedly set to expire in June 2027.
"When a product isn’t selling or is about to go bad, you lower the price to increase sales. That is a standard practice. But I guess Meghan would rather lose all that unsold merchandise and eat the cost because…reasons," the user pondered.
In January, social media users claimed to have discovered a glitch on As Ever's site that displayed the available inventory, and at the time, the $62 two-box set of Wildflower Honey and Orange Blossom Honey allegedly had a whopping 24,238 units remaining.
As Ever quickly corrected the technical snafu, so it no longer shows the amount of available product for sale.