Meghan Markle's determination and self-belief have been thrust back into the spotlight after a story shared by reality television star Bethenny Frankel has resurfaced – revealing the striking three-word prediction allegedly made by the Duchess of Sussex's former husband Trevor Engelson when he was asked about her relationship with Prince Harry. As RadarOnline.com was among the first to report, the former Suits actress, 44, began dating Prince Harry, 41, in 2016 before the pair married at St George's Chapel in Windsor in May 2018.

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Trevor's Prediction Came True

Source: Mega Producer Trevor Engelson finalized his divorce from Markle in 2014.

Markle had previously been married to film producer Engelson, 49, from 2011 until 2014 after a relationship that lasted almost a decade. An anecdote about his apparent view of their relationship has now resurfaced as rumors keep raging about how Markle's ongoing, relentless mission to be considered an A-list celeb in Hollywood is continuing to put a huge strain on her marriage to Harry. Frankel, 55, used a podcast appearance to recall a conversation with Engelson shortly after news emerged Markle was dating Harry. A source familiar with the couple's early years said: "People who knew Meghan before she met Harry often describe her as someone with tremendous focus and confidence in her ability to achieve her goals. Whether in her acting career, business ventures or personal life, she was always seen as exceptionally driven." Another insider added: "Trevor knew Meghan better than most and never seemed surprised by the trajectory her life took. Those who were around them at the time often felt he believed she was capable of succeeding in whatever environment she found herself."

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The Three Words That Stunned Bethenny

Source: Mega Bethenny Frankel recalled a past chat with Trevor Engelson.

Speaking on the podcast, Frankel explained she had briefly dated Engelson and recalled a conversation she said took on new significance after Markle's romance with Harry became public. She said: "(Trevor) said his ex was a woman from a show called Suits. I didn't know what the show was. I didn't know the woman." Frankel said after seeing media reports about Harry's new relationship, she contacted Engelson. She said: "Months later, I see pictures showing Harry's dating someone and texted him, 'Is this your ex?'" According to Frankel, Engelson replied: "Yup." She then said she asked him, "Do you think she'll close?" Frankel said Engelson responded with the three-word answer "Oh, she'll close." His prediction ultimately proved correct. Less than two years later, Markle and Harry exchanged vows in a globally televised ceremony watched by millions around the world. Markle wore a bespoke Givenchy wedding gown reportedly requiring 3,900 hours of work to complete, and became known as Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.

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Source: Mega Engelson predicted his ex-wife would successfully secure the prince.

Sources say Engelson's alleged response reflected a recognition of Markle's boundless determination. One source said: "The remark has been interpreted by some people as evidence that Trevor understood just how ambitious and focused Meghan was, and his words carry the feeling he thought she was a ruthless social climber. "He clearly believed she had the ability to navigate enormous opportunities and make them happen." Engelson has since married Tracey Kurland, 40, who he married in 2019.

Meghan's Relentless Reinvention

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Source: Mega Markle methodically built a massive global portfolio of media projects.