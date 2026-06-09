EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle's 'Ruthless Ambition' Exposed — Read the Brutal Three-Word Response Duchess' Ex Had to Her Dating Prince Harry
June 9 2026, Published 6:54 p.m. ET
Meghan Markle's determination and self-belief have been thrust back into the spotlight after a story shared by reality television star Bethenny Frankel has resurfaced – revealing the striking three-word prediction allegedly made by the Duchess of Sussex's former husband Trevor Engelson when he was asked about her relationship with Prince Harry.
As RadarOnline.com was among the first to report, the former Suits actress, 44, began dating Prince Harry, 41, in 2016 before the pair married at St George's Chapel in Windsor in May 2018.
Trevor's Prediction Came True
Markle had previously been married to film producer Engelson, 49, from 2011 until 2014 after a relationship that lasted almost a decade.
An anecdote about his apparent view of their relationship has now resurfaced as rumors keep raging about how Markle's ongoing, relentless mission to be considered an A-list celeb in Hollywood is continuing to put a huge strain on her marriage to Harry.
Frankel, 55, used a podcast appearance to recall a conversation with Engelson shortly after news emerged Markle was dating Harry.
A source familiar with the couple's early years said: "People who knew Meghan before she met Harry often describe her as someone with tremendous focus and confidence in her ability to achieve her goals. Whether in her acting career, business ventures or personal life, she was always seen as exceptionally driven."
Another insider added: "Trevor knew Meghan better than most and never seemed surprised by the trajectory her life took. Those who were around them at the time often felt he believed she was capable of succeeding in whatever environment she found herself."
The Three Words That Stunned Bethenny
Speaking on the podcast, Frankel explained she had briefly dated Engelson and recalled a conversation she said took on new significance after Markle's romance with Harry became public.
She said: "(Trevor) said his ex was a woman from a show called Suits. I didn't know what the show was. I didn't know the woman."
Frankel said after seeing media reports about Harry's new relationship, she contacted Engelson.
She said: "Months later, I see pictures showing Harry's dating someone and texted him, 'Is this your ex?'"
According to Frankel, Engelson replied: "Yup."
She then said she asked him, "Do you think she'll close?"
Frankel said Engelson responded with the three-word answer "Oh, she'll close."
His prediction ultimately proved correct. Less than two years later, Markle and Harry exchanged vows in a globally televised ceremony watched by millions around the world.
Markle wore a bespoke Givenchy wedding gown reportedly requiring 3,900 hours of work to complete, and became known as Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.
Sources say Engelson's alleged response reflected a recognition of Markle's boundless determination.
One source said: "The remark has been interpreted by some people as evidence that Trevor understood just how ambitious and focused Meghan was, and his words carry the feeling he thought she was a ruthless social climber.
"He clearly believed she had the ability to navigate enormous opportunities and make them happen."
Engelson has since married Tracey Kurland, 40, who he married in 2019.
Meghan's Relentless Reinvention
A source said: "If anyone doubted Meghan's ambition before, they only need to look at everything she has done since leaving royal life. She hasn't stepped away from the spotlight and disappeared. Instead, she has methodically built a portfolio of projects spanning television, podcasts, publishing, lifestyle branding and commercial partnerships. That takes an enormous amount of drive, planning and determination.
"The Netflix deal in particular demonstrated that Meghan was thinking on a global scale. These weren't small projects designed to keep her name in the headlines for a few weeks. They were part of a much bigger effort to establish herself as a media entrepreneur and influential public figure in her own right. Whether people admire that or criticize it, there's no denying the level of ambition involved.
"Those close to her would probably call it focus rather than ruthlessness, but many observers see someone who is constantly looking for the next opportunity and isn't afraid to reinvent herself. She has gone from actress, to working royal, to documentary producer, podcast host and business founder in a relatively short period of time. Very few people would have the confidence or determination to attempt that.
"What's striking is that even when projects have faced criticism or setbacks, Meghan has rarely retreated. She tends to regroup, launch something new and keep moving forward. That persistence has led some people to describe her as fiercely ambitious because she appears unwilling to let obstacles stand in the way of her long-term goals."
Another insider said: "The common thread running through Meghan's post-royal career is that she seems determined to build an independent legacy. The television shows, the media ventures, the lifestyle projects and the commercial partnerships all point to someone who has a very clear vision of where she wants to be.
"From the outside, it can look relentless. She is constantly developing new ideas, exploring new business opportunities and expanding her public profile. Supporters see that as entrepreneurial energy, while critics sometimes interpret it as ruthless ambition. Either way, the scale of her ambitions has become impossible to ignore."