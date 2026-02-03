EXCLUSIVE: Despised Duchess Meghan Markle Demanding Flunkies 'Fix Her Image' After Being Savaged for Freezing Out Amputee Dad
Demanding Duchess Meghan Markle is in hot water after news leaked she left her dad stranded in a hospital in the Philippines – and now she's insisting Netflix crank up its PR machine to 11 to help rehab her image, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
As readers know, Thomas Markle Sr. claims his estranged daughter didn't visit or call after he had his leg amputated in the Philippines – even though he made a desperate plea for reconciliation, begging the 44-year-old Duchess of Sussex to not let him "die estranged" from her.
Meghan Leans on Netflix PR
A Netflix insider says that ever since, the royal reject has been leaning heavily on the streaming platform's powerful PR machine to "control the narrative" while her father recovers, fearing the backlash to her harsh treatment of him could imperil her next big Netflix project.
"Meghan's screaming at execs that they need to make the scandal with her father go away – or they will both suffer for it," said the source. "She knows the network has invested a lot of money and promotion into her and [Prince] Harry, and she wants them to protect their investment – and save her bacon."
In a statement, a rep for the duchess insisted Meghan had emailed Thomas but had never received a reply, but that thanks to "the support of reliable and trusted" people, a note was delivered to her father.
Still, the halfhearted gesture did little to stem the negative public opinion – like that of a social media user who posted, "She obviously doesn't care if he lives or dies."
Bad Timing For Meghan
According to the source, that's when Meghan turned to Netflix's PR professionals to help stem the damage.
"And the timing could not be worse," an insider added.
The Suits alum and husband Prince Harry, 41, are coming off a string of flops – including her lifestyle show, With Love, Meghan, and Harry's docuseries about polo.
Now the unpopular prince and princess are partnering with the streamer to produce a rom-com called The Wedding Date.
Make Or Break Netflix Project
The project is a significant departure from previous efforts and, sources said, their last chance with Netflix.
"It's glossy, romantic and designed to broaden their appeal far beyond royal drama," a source said. "Both the Sussexes and Netflix know this is a make-or-break moment for them as partners."
And that's why Meghan is desperately pushing Netflix execs to make the narrative that she abandoned her dad go away – and fast, the insider claimed.