EXCLUSIVE: Despised Duchess Meghan Markle Demanding Flunkies 'Fix Her Image' After Being Savaged for Freezing Out Amputee Dad

A Netflix insider says that ever since, the royal reject has been leaning heavily on the streaming platform's powerful PR machine to "control the narrative" while her father recovers, fearing the backlash to her harsh treatment of him could imperil her next big Netflix project.

"Meghan's screaming at execs that they need to make the scandal with her father go away – or they will both suffer for it," said the source. "She knows the network has invested a lot of money and promotion into her and [Prince] Harry, and she wants them to protect their investment – and save her bacon."

In a statement, a rep for the duchess insisted Meghan had emailed Thomas but had never received a reply, but that thanks to "the support of reliable and trusted" people, a note was delivered to her father.

Still, the halfhearted gesture did little to stem the negative public opinion – like that of a social media user who posted, "She obviously doesn't care if he lives or dies."