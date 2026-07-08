EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle's Baby Exorcism — How Duchess 'Planned to Purge Spirits From Royal Nursery'
July 8 2026, Published 9:00 a.m. ET
Meghan Markle is said to have wanted to call in an exorcist-style "spiritual cleanser" to purge her baby's nursery of royal spirits when she was part of The Firm, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The superstitious duchess, 44 – who consulted a $500-an-hour psychic before marrying Prince Harry – is said to have been desperate for a "paranormal expert" to conduct a "healing ceremony" at the Frogmore Cottage home she now shares with Harry.
Meghan Markle's Spiritual Cleanse at Frogmore Cottage?
It is thought the "spiritual intervention" was recommended by a feng shui specialist Markle recruited to help design the interior of the house, which she and Harry spent at least $5million renovating before their stroppy Megxit withdrawal from the royal family.
The cottage sits near the Royal Burial Ground in Frogmore, on the Windsor estate. It's where Queen Elizabeth's Uncle Edward and his wife, Wallis Simpson, are buried.
And it contains two royal mausoleums, which contain the tombs of Queen Victoria and Prince Albert, as well as Queen Victoria's mother, the Duchess of Kent.
Windsor ghost sightings of King Henry VIII pacing the halls of nearby Windsor Castle have been reported – as well as those of the bloodthirsty monarch's beheaded wife, Anne Boleyn.
The king is buried at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle.
A source close to Markle's inner circle claimed: "Meghan has always been full of Hollywood-style superstitions about astrology, psychics and feng shui.
"So it's no surprise she wanted a spiritualist to conduct a ‘cleanse' of Frogmore Cottage after her feng shui specialist she consulted said it may be the best move to give her peace of mind. She didn't like to think of it as an exorcism, though – more of a ‘spiritual cleanse' of her home."
The insider added, "The spiritualist she wanted to come would have consulted on whether there are any malevolent forces there that could spread bad ‘vibes' and consulted on what Meghan could do to make the environment as peaceful and unfriendly-to-spirits as possible, which would have included measures like hanging up crosses and keeping doors and windows open as much as possible so spirits can flow freely through the house."
'What Would Have Been the Harm?'
Markle wanted the intervention before the birth of her son Archie, seven, who was born in London in 2019, followed by the arrival of his sister Lilibet California five years ago.
Our insider added: "Meghan became very hormonal in the lead-up to her birth, so if a visit from an exorcist would have helped calm her down, what would have been the harm?"
It's believed Markle was talked out of organizing the visit by royal staff who, one source claimed, warned her there was "no place for this kind of kooky superstition" on royal grounds.
Markle revealed her love of the art of feng shui in her now-defunct lifestyle blog, The Tig, written when she was an actress living in Canada.
Ex-Suits actress Markle gushed about the good vibes she believes it provides: "The ancient Chinese art of feng shui has been practised for nearly 3,000 years. With so many layers of tradition and technicality, it may seem daunting to introduce to your home aesthetic and ethos.
"However, the core of feng shui is about making you feel comfortable and at ease in your home so that it can translate into every aspect of your life – so fret not."
Haunted Royal Nursery Claims
Markle is said to have wanted the exorcist to visit after her rival, Princess Catherine, and Prince William brought up their kids in a nursery said to be haunted by three ghosts – without a spiritual intervention.
Kate and William's kids were nursed after birth in a room at their Kensington Palace home, renowned as a "notorious spot" for sightings of ghouls.
Royal biographer Andrew Morton – famed for his books on Princess Diana – said about the nursery after Prince George was born: "Prince George's nursery in Apartment 1A of Kensington Palace has been a notorious spot for ghost sightings."
It is understood royal tots are put in the nursery before being given their own dedicated room in the palace.
The three ghosts said to roam the palace nursery are the spectres of bygone royals George II, Caroline of Brunswick, and Princess Sophia.
All have been seen in the room where the latest royal baby is to be nursed.
After George was born, Morton wrote about the ghouls: "Princess Margaret's housekeeper told her she saw a woman in Regency dress suddenly appear in front of her, then vanish through a wall.
"I don't believe any exorcism has been carried out, so let's hope little Prince George can sleep peacefully in his cot at night."
A royal source added at the time: "Royal children are traditionally brought up in what has become known as the ‘haunted nursery'."
"Kate and William have not spotted anything spooky there, and until they do, the room will continue to be used as a nursery."