EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle's Baby Exorcism — How Duchess 'Planned to Purge Spirits From Royal Nursery'

It is thought the "spiritual intervention" was recommended by a feng shui specialist Markle recruited to help design the interior of the house, which she and Harry spent at least $5million renovating before their stroppy Megxit withdrawal from the royal family.

The cottage sits near the Royal Burial Ground in Frogmore, on the Windsor estate. It's where Queen Elizabeth's Uncle Edward and his wife, Wallis Simpson, are buried.

And it contains two royal mausoleums, which contain the tombs of Queen Victoria and Prince Albert, as well as Queen Victoria's mother, the Duchess of Kent.

Windsor ghost sightings of King Henry VIII pacing the halls of nearby Windsor Castle have been reported – as well as those of the bloodthirsty monarch's beheaded wife, Anne Boleyn.

The king is buried at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle.

A source close to Markle's inner circle claimed: "Meghan has always been full of Hollywood-style superstitions about astrology, psychics and feng shui.

"So it's no surprise she wanted a spiritualist to conduct a ‘cleanse' of Frogmore Cottage after her feng shui specialist she consulted said it may be the best move to give her peace of mind. She didn't like to think of it as an exorcism, though – more of a ‘spiritual cleanse' of her home."

The insider added, "The spiritualist she wanted to come would have consulted on whether there are any malevolent forces there that could spread bad ‘vibes' and consulted on what Meghan could do to make the environment as peaceful and unfriendly-to-spirits as possible, which would have included measures like hanging up crosses and keeping doors and windows open as much as possible so spirits can flow freely through the house."