Megan Thee Stallion's Ex-Cameraman Accuses Rapper of Victim Shaming With 'Con Artist' Claims Over Car-Sex Harassment Lawsuit
The cameraman suing Megan Thee Stallion over claims she had sex with a woman in front of him and then allegedly threatened him not to tell anyone is firing back at her for calling him a "con artist," with his legal team telling RadarOnline.com, "This is just another attempt by another celebrity to shame the victim and shift blame from their abhorrent behavior."
As this outlet exclusively reported, Emilio Garcia sued Megan, Roc Nation, and her Hot Girl Touring in April over an alleged hostile work environment, labor code violations, and retaliation and is asking for an unspecified amount.
Los Angeles attorney Ron Zambrano, who is representing the plaintiff and is a partner and Employment Litigation Chair at West Coast Employment Lawyers told RadarOnline.com on Thursday, "In this case, Megan Thee Stallion never brought up any issues with Emilio accusing him of falsifying his invoices and overcharging that supposedly forced her to fire him until after he sued."
Zambrano also addressed her claim that Emilio is "angry at the loss of this high-profile gig" and for allegedly being iced out of the rapper's high-profile friend group.
"Her attorneys are correct, our client is angry, but not by being so-called exiled ‘from the inner circles of stardom.’ He’s angry because of how he was treated. Megan Thee Stallion broke the law. Period. No one is lying here but her," he shared with this outlet.
We broke the story—Emilio said he worked for Roc Nation and Megan Thee Stallion Entertainment as her personal cameraman and went on tour with her in 2022.
"On or around June 2022, PLAINTIFF was traveling on tour with STALLION in Ibiza, Spain. After a night out, PLAINTIFF, STALLION, and three other women were riding in a SUV together. Suddenly, STALLION and one of the other women start having sex right beside Plaintiff. PLAINTIFF could not get out of the car as it was both moving and he was in the middle of nowhere in a foreign country," the documents obtained by RadarOnline.com read.
Emilio said he was "embarrassed, mortified and offended throughout the whole ordeal."
Megan's ex-employee claimed she "inquired" about what he saw in the SUV the previous night, and when he confirmed that he was in the vehicle, she allegedly warned him, "Don't ever discuss what you saw."
He alleged Megan "berated" him and began hurling "fat-shaming comments" towards him until he had too much. Emilio said he confided in a makeup artist about his desire to quit due to her "lack of appropriate pay for the amount of time asked of him."
Emilio claimed the Hot Girl Summer rapper "drunkenly" FaceTimed him after learning of his plan to leave his position.
"Later that night – STALLION 'drunkenly FaceTimed the PLAINTIFF and, after PLAINTIFF expressed his belief he was being underpaid for the amount of hours actually asked of him, they reached an 'understanding,' with STALLION affirming, 'We're good.'”
Emilio said he was scheduled for her upcoming gig the following Friday, but that all changed on or around June 2023 when Roc Nation "unexpectedly" told him that "his services would no longer be required by STALLION."
He argued that he was "misclassified as an Independent Contractor" while working as Megan's "Personal Cameraman," thus, "he was effectively denied any of the protections an employee would have under California law."
But Megan's attorney, Alex Spiro, originally told RadarOnline.com, “This is an employment claim for money — with no sexual harassment claim filed and with salacious accusations to attempt to embarrass her. We will deal with this in court.”
He continued his sentiment on Thursday, claiming Emilio’s lawsuit “consists almost entirely of falsehoods, misrepresentations of fact, and outlandish claims that have no basis in fact or law and no merit.”
Spiro accused him of being "a con artist who is manipulating the judicial system to act as his publicist and bullhorn in a desperate attempt to boost his failed singing career while trying to tear down the successful career of Megan Thee Stallion."
According to Spiro, Emilio was a former contractor who was terminated after he repeatedly “falsified his invoices and overcharged Ms. Pete for services he never completed.”
Megan's attorney is fighting to move the case to federal court, arguing the suit has “absolutely no connection to California state court” since Emilio lives in Texas and she is in Florida.