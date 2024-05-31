Los Angeles attorney Ron Zambrano, who is representing the plaintiff and is a partner and Employment Litigation Chair at West Coast Employment Lawyers told RadarOnline.com on Thursday, "In this case, Megan Thee Stallion never brought up any issues with Emilio accusing him of falsifying his invoices and overcharging that supposedly forced her to fire him until after he sued."

Zambrano also addressed her claim that Emilio is "angry at the loss of this high-profile gig" and for allegedly being iced out of the rapper's high-profile friend group.

"Her attorneys are correct, our client is angry, but not by being so-called exiled ‘from the inner circles of stardom.’ He’s angry because of how he was treated. Megan Thee Stallion broke the law. Period. No one is lying here but her," he shared with this outlet.