Meg Ryan ‘Mortified’ By Latest Box Office Bomb, Debating Ditching Hollywood for Good: Report
Mortified Meg Ryan may quit showbiz for good after her movie comeback, What Happens Later, was savaged by critics and ignored at the box office, RadarOnline.com has learned.
One reviewer dismissed the floundering flick — which co-stars David Duchovny — as a “major disappointment,” while another gripped it “drags more than it delights!”
Now, insiders revealed the savage reviews — and lackluster ticket sales — have mopey Meg fearing she’s no longer America’s Sweetheart!
Sources spilled that the Sleepless in Seattle star, 62, stayed off the big screen for eight years because she “can’t take the heat” — and this public pummeling may push her toward private life forward!
“The fact her film is being crushed seems too much for her to take,” said a source. Fans are also picking apart the actress’ ever-changing face, and insiders spilled the putdowns that have rattled Meg’s already fragile self-esteem.
“She feels these attacks are just mean,” a source told The National Enquirer. “She can’t believe people don’t accept she’s not 25 anymore.”
Seattle-based plastic surgeon told the outlet he suspects Meg is the victim of a “botched” eyelid procedure and an “overdone facelift.”
Sources told The National Enquirer that Meg feels her time in Hollywood may be over. “No one would be surprised if Meg never makes another movie again!” said the insider.
- Meg Ryan Looks Unrecognizable During Rare Public Appearance in Support of Pal Michael J. Fox
- Meg Ryan Desperately Trying to Warn Ex John Mellencamp's New Girlfriend to 'Open Her Eyes' to His 'Bad Boy Ways'
- Meg Ryan Has no Regrets About Split From John Mellencamp, Felt Rocker Ex 'Could Never Settle Down'
As RadarOnline.com first reported, on top of her film bombing, Meg has had to deal with her ex John Mellencamp moving on with a new fiancée, Kristin Kehrberg.
An insider claimed Meg attempted to reach out to Kristin to warn her about John.
"Meg believes John is poison to any woman and will only make Kristin miserable in the end," a source told the National Enquirer. "She's trying to get the message to her about what she's in for."
Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.
The actress and the rockstar had an on-again, off-again relationship before getting engaged in 2019, which was eventually called off less than a year later.
"Meg wants to open Kristin's eyes to John's bad boy ways and tell her things will go sour," a source said before adding, "It's inevitable!"