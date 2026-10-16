EXCLUSIVE: Matthew Perry's Secret Battle to Get Sober Revealed

Perry lost his struggle at age 54 in October 2023 – and his dark side is being revealed in an upcoming documentary set to air on Netflix.

"I said, 'God, you can do anything you want to me, just please make me famous,'" he said in a trailer for The One With Matthew Perry.

"I got a phone call [for his Friends role as Chandler Bing] and I instantly knew my whole life was gonna change. But God did not forget the other part."

During a previous interview, he recalled being "extremely happy when I got famous. Then it was like, 'Uh-oh. This didn't fix what's inside me. This didn't do what I thought it was gonna do.'"

In another clip from the trailer, his sister, psychotherapist Mia Perry Bowick, says: "My brother would talk about that feeling of emptiness or loneliness that he couldn't quite fill.

"He spent $7million trying to get sober. That's how seriously he took his disease."