Busted! Married Matthew Morrison FIRED From 'SYTYCD' For Sending 'Inappropriate' DMs To Female Contestant Who Ratted Him Out

Contestants must abide by all rules of conduct. "I will not harass, intimidate or threaten anyone with whom I am in contact in connection with my participation" on the show, the documents read.

The contract state that it's a federal offense "to rig or attempt to rig in whole or in part a quiz show, game show, or contest." By signing the paperwork, dancers also agree they will not "give, shall agree to give, have given or have agreed to give anything of value to any member of the production staff, anyone associated in any manner with the television series."