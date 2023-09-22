Your tip
Matthew McConaughey Alleged Stalker Shows Up To His Book Event Despite Actor's Restraining Order

Source: APEX / MEGA

Matthew McConaughey obtained a restraining order against alleged stalker who he claims harassed him for over a year.

Sep. 22 2023, Published 2:37 p.m. ET

Matthew McConaughey wanted to make it crystal clear to an alleged stalker that he wasn't playing around, obtaining a restraining order against the woman who he claims sent "unhinged letters" and harassed him for over a year, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The Rivals of Amziah King actor told a judge he's been dealing with wild emails and "frivolous lawsuits" from the woman in a thinly-veiled attempt to lure him into court, explaining it prompted him to take action out of fear she would attend an upcoming in-person event.

Source: APEX / MEGA

McConaughey held an author event at The Grove for his children's book with a photo-op.

Further, there was allegedly a "threatening email" fired off to the bookstore ahead of the photo-op event held at The Grove.

McConaughey alleged that she went as far as buying a plane ticket to attend a gathering for his children's book, Just Because, in Los Angeles on September 16, and planned to travel "over 300 miles" to see him face-to-face, according to court docs obtained by RadarOnline.com.

Source: APEX / MEGA

The judge granted his request prior to the event.

The How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days star said she believes they are in a relationship and that she helped co-author his books.

He noted there has never been any contact between them and despite her alleged forms of contact, McConaughey told security to treat her kindly but make it clear he had no interest in speaking. In the end, a temporary order was granted.

Surprisingly, it appears the woman still showed up over the weekend. Insiders told TMZ she was informed of the restraining order by police and escorted off the property, which in turn allowed McConaughey to seamlessly continue promoting his new book.

Source: KeyLimePhotography/Mdme Tussauds / MEGA

The woman showed up over the weekend was was escorted away after being informed of the order.

Sources familiar with the situation explained that he sought out the order to ensure his fans, including young kids, were safe at his meet-and-greet.

Source: AXELLE/BAUER-GRIFFIN / MEGA

Insiders said the movie star "understood the potential risks the woman could pose."

In a recent interview with Morning Edition, the movie star explained the inspiration behind the title of his new children's book. "Just because when we're young, we like to do things because we can, even if we don't want to or need to. We grow older and we get a little more mature. And we start to measure our decisions, not based on just if we can."

"But we ask ourselves, we consider, well, I know I can. But do I want to or need to. That's smart. That's maturity. That's evolution. But I just wanted to remind the kid in all of us that 'because you can' can still be a good reason to do something," he shared.

