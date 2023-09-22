Matthew McConaughey Alleged Stalker Shows Up To His Book Event Despite Actor's Restraining Order

Matthew McConaughey wanted to make it crystal clear to an alleged stalker that he wasn't playing around, obtaining a restraining order against the woman who he claims sent "unhinged letters" and harassed him for over a year, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The Rivals of Amziah King actor told a judge he's been dealing with wild emails and "frivolous lawsuits" from the woman in a thinly-veiled attempt to lure him into court, explaining it prompted him to take action out of fear she would attend an upcoming in-person event.