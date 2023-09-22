Matt Lauer Spotted 'Giving Advice' to Accused Sexual Harasser, Told Her 'Not to Obsess' Over Leaks to Press

"The fact they both think it's okay to be seen together is just mind-blowing," one source told The Sun of Eiffel and Lauer. "This other woman was with Matt and she was also lending her support. She told Marie not to worry, that she's 'not on an island alone' in this scandal, meanwhile, they are literally on an island, and it is basically #MeToo Island."

According to the eyewitness, "Matt was telling Marie to try not to obsess about who amongst her employees had leaked to the press that she was facing this lawsuit." RadarOnline.com has reached out to a rep for Lauer for comment.

Lauer has been staying low-key in the Hamptons since he lost his job on Today following sexual assault allegations, after which his wife, Annette Roque, officially filed for divorce from Lauer in Suffolk County, New York.