Homophobic Hollywood: Matt Bomer Says He Lost Superman Role After Being Outed as Gay

Matt Bomer dropped a bombshell in an interview this week, claiming to have lost out on playing Superman in a Warner Bros. movie after he was outed as a gay man, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The actor, 46, who stars in the Showtime series Fellow Travelers, told the story when he was a guest on Monday's episode of The Hollywood Reporter's Awards Chatter podcast. Bomer shared that in the early 2000s, he was on the brink of playing the lead in a project he called "a very early iteration of Superman written by J.J. Abrams, called Superman: Flyby." He said the project "never came to light."