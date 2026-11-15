Massachusetts Dad Allegedly Calls Black Woman a 'Chimp' at Costco While Holding His Daughter, Then She Tracks Down His Workplace: 'I'm Consequences'

A Massachusetts woman is speaking out after an alleged racist confrontation in a Costco parking lot, taking her complaint beyond social media after identifying the man she says directed racial slurs at her.

The woman, who goes by Angel and uses the Instagram handle @youknowthatgirlangel, said the encounter happened in early October outside a Costco in Everett. She alleged that the man, whom she identified as Thomas Merchel, touched her car before the disagreement escalated.

The incident gained wider attention after Angel posted a video on November 5 addressing the man and explaining how she had tracked down his identity and employer.

In the Instagram Reel, she delivered a pointed message: "You should be mindful of the words you say because there could be consequences for your actions, and guess what, Thomas, I'm consequences."

The video drew widespread attention online, with coverage published on November 13 reporting that it had attracted nearly a million views.