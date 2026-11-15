Massachusetts Dad Allegedly Calls Black Woman a 'Chimp' at Costco While Holding His Daughter, Then She Tracks Down His Workplace: 'I'm Consequences'
Nov. 15 2026, Published 11:04 a.m. ET
A Massachusetts woman is speaking out after an alleged racist confrontation in a Costco parking lot, taking her complaint beyond social media after identifying the man she says directed racial slurs at her.
The woman, who goes by Angel and uses the Instagram handle @youknowthatgirlangel, said the encounter happened in early October outside a Costco in Everett. She alleged that the man, whom she identified as Thomas Merchel, touched her car before the disagreement escalated.
The incident gained wider attention after Angel posted a video on November 5 addressing the man and explaining how she had tracked down his identity and employer.
In the Instagram Reel, she delivered a pointed message: "You should be mindful of the words you say because there could be consequences for your actions, and guess what, Thomas, I'm consequences."
The video drew widespread attention online, with coverage published on November 13 reporting that it had attracted nearly a million views.
Alleged Racist Remarks Were Made While He Held His Daughter
Angel said Merchel was carrying his young daughter when the confrontation took place. According to her account, the argument quickly turned into a racist verbal attack.
She recalled him shouting, "You chimping out, n---er?" Angel also said the remark was delivered deliberately, rather than being an offhand comment made in the heat of the moment.
The woman said the exchange happened in a public parking lot where other families were present. She was particularly disturbed by the alleged language being used while the man was holding his child.
It is important to note that the available reporting relies on Angel's account of the encounter. The supplied material does not establish whether the entire exchange was captured on video or whether Merchel has publicly responded to the accusation.
She Tracks Down His Identity and Employer
Following the confrontation, Angel said she began investigating the man's identity, eventually finding his professional profile and workplace.
She joked about her detective skills as she explained how she managed to connect his identity to his professional life. The story subsequently spread beyond her own Instagram account as other users shared the footage.
Angel also claimed that Merchel had deleted his social media accounts after the video gained attention. Commenters began contacting his employer, SMMA, and drawing attention to the allegations.
A LinkedIn profile matching Merchel's name identifies SMMA as his professional affiliation. However, the allegations surrounding the parking lot confrontation have not been independently established.
Company Addresses the Controversy
SMMA acknowledged the situation after the incident began attracting attention online.
CEO Lorraine Finnegan addressed the controversy in a statement, making clear that the firm did not support the alleged behavior.
"Racially offensive language and behavior are unacceptable. We do not condone or tolerate such conduct, and it does not reflect who we are as a firm or the values we stand for," Finnegan said.
She also confirmed that the company had taken action and addressed the matter directly.
However, the statement did not explain what steps had been taken or confirm whether Merchel faced any disciplinary consequences.
Angel Opens Up About the Backlash of Speaking Out
In a follow-up Instagram video posted on November 8, Angel discussed the emotional difficulty of publicly identifying someone she accused of racism.
She admitted that she experienced some guilt about exposing the man but emphasized that she had thought carefully before deciding to speak publicly.
"You have to do mental gymnastics before you decide to speak out about racism, because by doing so, there's a whole different set of consequences," she explained.
Angel's comments highlighted another side of the experience, particularly the pressure that can accompany speaking out about alleged discrimination.
Her original video continued attracting supportive reactions, with viewers praising her decision to confront the situation rather than remain silent.
One commenter singled out her memorable declaration, writing, "Guess what? I'm consequences. Is everything."