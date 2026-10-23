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Home > News > crime

Boston Father Faces Prison Time After He's Convicted of Sexually Abusing Teen Girl on Plane While Traveling With Wife and Children

JetBlue plane
Source: Unsplash

Jonathan Alan Lefman was found guilty of sexually abusing a teen on a JetBlue flight.

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Oct. 23 2026, Published 12:35 p.m. ET

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A Boston man is facing time behind bars after he was convicted of fondling a teen girl on a JetBlue flight headed towards the city from Puerto Rico, RadarOnline.com can report.

After a three-day jury trial, 48-year-old Jonathan Alan Lefman was found guilty of sexually abusing the 17-year-old girl who sat in front of him.

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The Incident Happened 2 Years Ago

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Jonathan Alan Lefman fondled a 17-year-old girl's buttocks through a plane seat.
Source: Unsplash

Jonathan Alan Lefman fondled a 17-year-old girl's buttocks through a plane seat.

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The incident occurred on August 30, 2024. According to prosecutors, the assailant wedged his hand between the back and bottom of the seat in front of him, touching the girl's buttocks without her permission.

The teen saw his reflection between the seats on the TV screen in front of her and took a picture of his fingers sticking out of the seat.

Lefman was on the plane with his wife and four kids. According to an affidavit that supports a criminal complaint, his 16-year-old son sat to the left of him while he fondled the girl.

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The Teen Caught Jonathan Alan Lefman On Video

Lefman plane seat
Source: U.S. Attorney's Office/District of Massachusetts

Lefman denied the incident was on purpose, despite evidence.

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As the minor exited the aircraft, while still on the bridge, she took a video of Lefman as he got off the aircraft. After unloading from the plane, an adult family member of the girl who was seated in a different row confronted Lefman before reporting his behavior to a JetBlue employee, showing a video as evidence.

Lefman apologized and claimed he had been stretching. When asked if his fingers captured on camera were familiar, he told investigators, "Not really, no."

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The District of Massachusetts Issues Statement

The case is being handled by the FBI.
Source: Unsplash

The case is being handled by the FBI.

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The U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Massachusetts issued a press release, acknowledging the disturbing situation.

"No one should have to fear being sexually assaulted, whether in the air or on the ground," U.S. Attorney Leah B. Foley said. "Today’s verdict holds the defendant accountable for his disturbing conduct and sends a clear message that those who prey on vulnerable passengers will face justice."

Since the circumstance happened on a plane, the crime has become a federal issue for the FBI, which Ted E. Docks, Special Agent in Charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Boston Division, said is fully devoted to protecting children and bringing justice to their abusers.

"This verdict delivers justice for a young teen who showed remarkable courage following an appalling act. No one should ever be subjected to such harmful and predatory conduct, least of all in a confined, public space where she was entitled to feel safe," Docks said.

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Jonathan Alan Lefman Faces Up To 2 Years And More

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Lefman faces up to two years in prison.
Source: MEGA

Lefman faces up to two years in prison.

Lefman was found guilty of one count of abusive sexual contact while in the special aircraft jurisdiction. His sentencing is scheduled for January 12, 2027.

The Newton, Massachusetts man, whose house is worth $2.3million, will have to pay a fine of $250,000. He faces up to two years in prison and five years to a lifetime of supervised release.

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