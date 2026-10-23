Boston Father Faces Prison Time After He's Convicted of Sexually Abusing Teen Girl on Plane While Traveling With Wife and Children

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Massachusetts issued a press release, acknowledging the disturbing situation.

"No one should have to fear being sexually assaulted, whether in the air or on the ground," U.S. Attorney Leah B. Foley said. "Today’s verdict holds the defendant accountable for his disturbing conduct and sends a clear message that those who prey on vulnerable passengers will face justice."

Since the circumstance happened on a plane, the crime has become a federal issue for the FBI, which Ted E. Docks, Special Agent in Charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Boston Division, said is fully devoted to protecting children and bringing justice to their abusers.

"This verdict delivers justice for a young teen who showed remarkable courage following an appalling act. No one should ever be subjected to such harmful and predatory conduct, least of all in a confined, public space where she was entitled to feel safe," Docks said.